Nine things to know about Bethpage Black, site of the 2025 Ryder Cup

This is by far the hardest hole on the course, with an average score of 4.36 at the 2019 PGA Championship. The unbunkered fairway is narrow and bends steadily to the left, making it particularly elusive for those playing left-to-right who tend to miss it on the outside. From an ideal fairway landing area, the green is the most elevated on the course, 50 feet in the area; it’ also the most steeply sloped putting surface on the course: two-tired, sliding from back left to front right at such a grade that the maintenance staff treats it with TLC by reduced rolling and mowing Otherwise, it would be hard to fund enough hole locations where putting would be fair and the ball would come to a stop before truckling off into a steep front bunker – or down a slippery slope. Miss the fairway off the tee and there’s close to a 60 percent chance of a bogey ensuing. Lay back off the tee with less than driver for safety and there’s the burden of an additional iron or two into the green with a lower trajectory, less spin and more chance of either hitting the front face or running through this putting surface.