By the numbers: Europe takes historic lead at 45th Ryder Cup

When Matt Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton both stuffed their approach shots on the 18th hole to ensure a full point in their match against Sam Burns and Patrick Cantlay in the day’s final match, the European margin reached record-setting heights. This is the biggest lead any team has ever taken into the final day of the Ryder Cup since continental Europe joined in 1979, surpassing the 11-to-5 margin the Europeans enjoyed at Oakland Hills in 2004. They went on to win those matches 18.5 to 9.5. The U.S. also led 11-5 after two days at Whistling Straits, where they went on to win by a 19-9 score, which serves as the biggest final margin of victory.