Ryder Cup match previews: Pairings announced for Sunday Singles

In the land of the blind, the one-eyed man is king. That’s been Young this week for the Americans, as the rookie has accounted for two of the 4.5 points on the board in a pretty impressive debut performance. It won’t be an easy path to a third point, as Rose is riding high off a pair of Four-ball wins alongside Tommy Fleetwood as he heads into what, at age 45, could potentially be his last Ryder Cup match.