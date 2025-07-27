Ryder Cup match previews: Pairings announced for Sunday Singles
4 Min Read
Luke Donald on Team Europe’s record lead at Ryder Cup
Pairings, predictions and betting odds for each Sunday Singles matchup
Written by Staff
The Americans will need a mighty rally to take back the Ryder Cup from the Europeans, who hold an 11.5-4.5 lead heading into Sunday Singles. It marks the largest European lead after two days in Ryder Cup history. With the Europeans needing only 2.5 points to retain the Cup, read on to see who will go head-to-head Sunday in this historic finale at Bethpage Black.
Match 17: 12:02 p.m.: Justin Rose (Europe) vs. Cameron Young (USA)
In the land of the blind, the one-eyed man is king. That’s been Young this week for the Americans, as the rookie has accounted for two of the 4.5 points on the board in a pretty impressive debut performance. It won’t be an easy path to a third point, as Rose is riding high off a pair of Four-ball wins alongside Tommy Fleetwood as he heads into what, at age 45, could potentially be his last Ryder Cup match.
- Prediction (Will Gray): Both teams are starting with strength, but I love the notion of getting the Englishman at an underdog price given his track record.
- DraftKings odds: Rose (+115) vs. Young (-145)
Match 18: 12:13 p.m.: Tommy Fleetwood (Europe) vs. Justin Thomas (USA)
Can Fleetwood somehow top his performance at Le Golf National? That week, he won four straight team matches en route to a 4-1 record in a European romp. Now he can join Francesco Molinari in the rarified air of 5-0, while Thomas will look to rebound from a hard-fought loss in Saturday Four-ball that went the distance.
- Prediction (Will Gray): It’s hard to go against Fleetwood at this juncture, but if anyone can do it, Thomas has the mettle. I’ll side with the American veteran – after all, a red-hot Fleetwood got waxed in Singles in Paris seven years ago.
- DraftKings odds: Fleetwood (-135) vs. Thomas (+115)
Match 19: 12:24 p.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick (Europe) vs. Bryson DeChambeau (USA)
DeChambeau entered the week with high expectations but has gone 1-3-0. Fitzpatrick entered the week with one of the worst all-time records and has gone 2-1-0. It’s a microcosm of how things have gone for both sides, and now Fitzpatrick has an opportunity to take three points from Bethpage after securing just one across his first three Ryder Cup appearances.
- Prediction (Will Gray): DeChambeau will fire up the crowd regardless of score, so expect him to be an emotional lightning rod once again. Expect plenty of birdie opportunities and a red point.
- DraftKings odds: Fitzpatrick (+130) vs. DeChambeau (-160)
Match 20: 12:35 p.m.: Rory McIlroy (Europe) vs. Scottie Scheffler (USA)
Get your popcorn ready for the matchup of each team’s best player. McIlroy endured a pair of emotional matches on Saturday amid a partisan environment, and he has a chance to take 4.5 points out of a possible five this week. On the flip side, Scheffler is looking to avoid the historical low of going 0-5 in a week he seems ready to forget.
- Prediction (Will Gray): This line confuses me, as I would have had the odds flipped. I’m not at all convinced that Scheffler can finally flip the switch, and I expect McIlroy to rise to the occasion with the potential of scoring the Cup-clinching point.
- DraftKings odds: McIlroy (+120) vs. Scheffler (-145)
Keegan Bradley on message shared with Team USA at Ryder Cup
Match 21: 12:46 p.m.: Ludvig Åberg (Europe) vs. Patrick Cantlay (USA)
Don’t expect a lot of emotion in this one. Cantlay has played largely solid golf this week in Bethpage, accounting for 1.5 points, while Åberg has been on the losing end of two matches when the Americans have won only four matches all week.
- Prediction (Will Gray): Pretty much everything has gone right for the Euros this week, but that doesn’t include the Swede’s performance. Expect Cantlay to put up a point despite a largely listless Four-ball effort on Saturday.
- DraftKings odds: Åberg (+110) vs. Cantlay (-135)
Match 22: 12:57 p.m.: Jon Rahm (Europe) vs. Xander Schauffele (USA)
While it’s not Scheffler vs. McIlroy, this is probably a close second for what would be the most-anticipated match if the margin between the two teams was closer. Schauffele is one of only two Americans (along with Young) to put up two points this week, while Rahm was a Foursomes firewall before finally dropping a match late Saturday.
- Prediction: Expect the burly Spaniard to rebound from a rare Four-ball loss as he continues to carve out one of the best individual records in Ryder Cup history.
- DraftKings odds: Rahm (-145) vs. Schauffele (+120)
Match 23: 1:08 p.m.: Sepp Straka (Europe) vs. J.J. Spaun (USA)
Spaun secured the lone American point of Saturday’s Four-ball session, with birdies on each of the last two holes to flip his match. He’ll need more of that play against Straka, who came into the week with questions about his game and split a pair of Four-ball matches alongside Rahm.
- Prediction (Will Gray): Spaun is favored for a reason, and in hindsight he probably should have played more than three matches this week. Side with the U.S. Open champ.
- DraftKings odds: Straka (+105) vs. Spaun (-145)
Match 24: 1:19 p.m.: Shane Lowry (Europe) vs. Russell Henley (USA)
Henley came into the week with high expectations given his presumptive pairing with Scheffler. Instead, he is one of five Americans still in search of their first point after going 0-2-0 alongside the world No. 1. Lowry endured an emotional Four-ball match with McIlroy on Saturday, feeding off the animated crowds en route to a narrow win that kept his record unblemished for the week (1-0-1).
- Prediction (Will Gray): It’s unlikely that the trophy is still in the balance by the time this match hits the back nine, but I’m not sold on Bethpage as currently constructed being a great fit for Henley. I’ll take Lowry as a slight underdog.
- DraftKings odds: Lowry (+105) vs. Henley (-145)
Match 25: 1:30 p.m.: Rasmus Højgaard (Europe) vs. Ben Griffin (USA)
It’s fitting that this pair of Ryder Cup rookies will face off, as both were the lone members of their team to sit both sessions Saturday. Usually, that would put them at a major disadvantage over a hotter player, but with both taking the day off, that levels the playing field.
- Prediction (Paul Hodowanic): Griffin showed flashes in his one match with DeChambeau. Expect the American to channel that and win. Plus, the Ryder Cup might already be decided during the latter stages of this match, which favors a U.S. victory.
- DraftKings odds: Højgaard (+105) vs. Griffin (-145)
Match 26: 1:41 p.m.: Tyrrell Hatton (Europe) vs. Collin Morikawa (USA)
Neither player has been particularly successful in Ryder Cup Singles, with just one win between them in five matches. Barring a tie, that will change. Hatton is undefeated, 3-0, while Morikawa lost both of his matches.
- Prediction (Paul Hodowanic): It’s one of the more lopsided matches on paper, with Morikawa arguably the Americans' worst performer this week and Hatton one of Europe’s best. Until there are signs of that changing, Hatton has the edge.
- DraftKings odds: Hatton (-125) vs. Morikawa (-110)
Match 27: 1:52 p.m.: Robert MacIntyre (Europe) vs. Sam Burns (USA)
Neither Burns nor MacIntyre has played an integral role for their team thus far, playing just one match each day, but both count themselves among the toughest competitors for their respective squads. That’s the recipe for a chippy match.
- Prediction (Paul Hodowanic): Both have earned one point, though MacIntyre has appeared the more impressive of the two. Whether or not MacIntyre has anything to play for at this point could affect the outcome.
- DraftKings odds: MacIntyre (-115) vs. Burns (-115)
Match 28: 2:03 p.m.: Viktor Hovland (Europe) vs. Harris English (USA)
It’s a match mired in uncertainty, as Hovland’s availability remains a question mark. The Norwegian was slated to play Saturday afternoon Four-ball before he was scratched at the last minute because of a neck injury. His status remains uncertain, with Captain Donald revealing Hovland was set to undergo an MRI on Saturday night.
- Prediction (Paul Hodowanic): If this match happens, it’s hard to imagine Hovland at 100 percent. By that alone, English is the favorite.
- DraftKings odds: No line