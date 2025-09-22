PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

2025 Ryder Cup: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times, schedule of events

1 Min Read

Latest

2025 Ryder Cup preview: Which pairings will we see at Bethpage?

2025 Ryder Cup preview: Which pairings will we see at Bethpage?

    Written by Staff

    The Ryder Cup takes place this week at Bethpage State Park’s iconic Black Course just outside New York City. Stars from the United States and Europe will battle it out in one of golf's most treasured and historic competitions.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    NOTE: The PGA of America, which owns and operates the Ryder Cup, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. For more information on how to watch this week, please visit the Ryder Cup website. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume on Thursday, Oct. 2, at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Thursday: 4-7 p.m. (Opening Ceremony, GOLF Channel)
    • Friday: 7 a.m.-6 p.m. (USA)
    • Saturday: 7 a.m.-6 p.m. (NBC)
    • Sunday: noon.-6 p.m. (NBC)

    Radio:

    • Friday: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
    • Saturday: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
    • Sunday: noon-6 p.m.

    via Ryder Cup Radio on SiriusXM

    Streaming: Featured matches (various) on RyderCup.com, Ryder Cup app and Peacock.

    • Friday: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
    • Saturday: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
    • Sunday: noon-6 p.m.

    Breakfast at Bethpage: Join Collin Jost live from Bethpage Black each morning of competition.

    • Friday: 6-8 a.m. (Peacock)
    • Saturday: 6-8 a.m. (Peacock)
    • Sunday: 10 a.m.-noon (Peacock)

    Schedule of events (all times ET)

    ThursdayFridaySaturdaySunday
    4-7 p.m.: Opening Ceremony7:10 a.m.: Morning Foursomes matches
    		7:10 a.m.: Morning Foursomes matches12:02 p.m.: Singles Match No. 1-12 match
    12:25 p.m.: Afternoon Four-ball matches12:25 p.m.: Afternoon Four-ball matches

