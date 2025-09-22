2025 Ryder Cup: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times, schedule of events
The Ryder Cup takes place this week at Bethpage State Park’s iconic Black Course just outside New York City. Stars from the United States and Europe will battle it out in one of golf's most treasured and historic competitions.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
NOTE: The PGA of America, which owns and operates the Ryder Cup, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. For more information on how to watch this week, please visit the Ryder Cup website. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume on Thursday, Oct. 2, at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday: 4-7 p.m. (Opening Ceremony, GOLF Channel)
- Friday: 7 a.m.-6 p.m. (USA)
- Saturday: 7 a.m.-6 p.m. (NBC)
- Sunday: noon.-6 p.m. (NBC)
Radio:
- Friday: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Saturday: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Sunday: noon-6 p.m.
via Ryder Cup Radio on SiriusXM
Streaming: Featured matches (various) on RyderCup.com, Ryder Cup app and Peacock.
- Friday: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Saturday: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Sunday: noon-6 p.m.
Breakfast at Bethpage: Join Collin Jost live from Bethpage Black each morning of competition.
- Friday: 6-8 a.m. (Peacock)
- Saturday: 6-8 a.m. (Peacock)
- Sunday: 10 a.m.-noon (Peacock)
Schedule of events (all times ET)
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|4-7 p.m.: Opening Ceremony
|7:10 a.m.: Morning Foursomes matches
|7:10 a.m.: Morning Foursomes matches
|12:02 p.m.: Singles Match No. 1-12 match
|12:25 p.m.: Afternoon Four-ball matches
|12:25 p.m.: Afternoon Four-ball matches