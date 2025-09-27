Match recaps: Results from Saturday's Ryder Cup Foursomes matches
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. – Hopes for an American comeback dwindled at the 45th Ryder Cup after the Europeans started the second day of matches with another dose of firepower.
With the visitors staked to a 5.5 to 2.5 overnight lead at Bethpage State Park, the U.S. sought to turn the tide and chip away at an early deficit in the second batch of Foursomes matches. A vibrant crowd greeted the home team on the first tee, where Cameron Young and Bryson DeChambeau kicked things off for U.S. Captain Keegan Bradley. But a reliable European backbone that includes Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton flexed their muscle while putting some more blue squares on the scoreboards surrounding the Black Course to lead the U.S. 8.5-3.5 after the Saturday morning session.
Read on for a look at how each of the morning matches played out, as Europe inches closer to their first victory on foreign soil since 2012. Additionally, see below for Saturday afternoons
SATURDAY P.M. PAIRINGS
Match 13: 12:25 p.m.: Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry (Europe) vs. Justin Thomas/Cameron Young (U.S.)
Match 14: 12:41 p.m.: Tommy Fleetwood/Justin Rose (Europe) vs. Scottie Scheffler/Bryson DeChambeau (U.S.)
Match 15: 12:57 p.m.: Jon Rahm/Sepp Straka (Europe) vs. J.J. Spaun/Xander Schauffele (U.S.)
Match 16: 1:13 p.m.: Tyrrell Hatton*/Matt Fitzpatrick (Europe) vs. Sam Burns/Patrick Cantlay (U.S.)
*Hatton steps in for the originally planned Hovland in Match 16.
SATURDAY A.M. FOURSOMES
Match 9: Bryson DeChambeau/Cameron Young (U.S.) def. Matt Fitzpatrick/Ludvig Åberg (Europe), 4 and 2
New York native Young came out firing in the first match of the morning, throwing a dart into the opening hole to set up a tap-in birdie. Åberg answered immediately by draining a 7-footer to tie, and the tone was set for an early-morning slugfest to open Saturday's session at Bethpage Black.
Ryder Cup rookie Young remained the star of the show for the American side throughout the morning. He chipped in for birdie at the par-3 third, then tacked on a clutch par save at the seventh to give the Americans an advantage. He then stuck his tee shot at the eighth to go 2-up, and the board stayed red for the rest of the match.
DeChambeau’s putter remained rock solid, and a par on the 10th hole was enough to take a 3-up lead for the U.S. pair. The duos traded pars coming down the stretch until Young drained a birdie putt on the 16th hole to seal the deal, good for a 4-and-2 victory and the U.S. Team's only point of the day. The win brought Young's Ryder Cup record to 2-0 after his Four-ball victory on Friday alongside Justin Thomas, making him a bright light in an otherwise dim showing for the U.S. Team thus far.
Match 10: Rory McIlroy/Tommy Fleetwood (Europe) def. Harris English/Collin Morikawa (U.S.), 3 and 2
The Europeans ran back one of their most dominant duos for their first point of Saturday Foursomes. Fleetwood and McIlroy — dubbed "Fleetwood Mac" — steamrolled English and Morikawa in Foursomes for the second straight day after a 5-and-4 victory on Friday morning.
The Americans got off to a fast start with a birdie from English on the first hole, but were quickly lapped with four consecutive birdies from the Europeans from hole Nos. 2-5, which included a putt from 30 feet by Fleetwood and 22 feet from McIlroy. Now 2-up in the match, it seemed like the Europeans could not miss. Fleetwood drained a 19-foot par putt on No. 7 and the Americans missed the green on No. 8, leading to a bogey, to fall 4-down. They never recovered. Fleetwood Mac continued their highlight reel, including an approach shot from Fleetwood that rattled the flagstick on the par-4 11th hole and settled a foot away, and the team closed out their win with a 3-foot birdie putt on the 16th green.
Match 11: Jon Rahm/Tyrrell Hatton (Europe) def. Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay (U.S.), 3 and 2
Two of the most formidable pairs on their respective sides squared off in Saturday morning Foursomes, and the duel lived up to its billing. Europe struck first, as Rahm rolled in a birdie on No. 1 to put the board blue, followed by a missed 8-footer by Schauffele at the second that quickly stretched the margin to 2-up.
The Americans clawed back with a two-putt birdie at the par-5 fifth, then Cantlay buried a 16-footer on the seventh to even the score and ignite U.S. hopes. But Rahm stole the momentum back in emphatic fashion, chipping in from a tough lie at the par-3 eighth to send the European crowd into a frenzy.
From there, Hatton and Rahm leaned on their putters to keep control. A clutch birdie putt from Hatton at the par-4 12th extended the edge, while missed chances by Schauffele and Cantlay down the stretch left the Americans unable to mount another charge. Europe's steadiest duo closed with a birdie at the 16th, putting away a 3-and-2 victory and delivering another crucial point for Europe, bringing the overall total to 7.5-3.5 in favor of Europe.
Match 12: Robert MacIntyre/Viktor Hovland (Europe) vs. Scottie Scheffler/Russell Henley (U.S.), 1-up
The anchor match of the morning came down to the wire. Scheffler, chasing redemption from a 0-2 showing on Friday, partnered with Henley for the second straight day in Foursomes against Hovland and MacIntyre, who also lost their Friday Foursomes match.
The Europeans took an early lead when MacIntyre made birdie from 19 feet on the par-4 second hole, then extended their lead to 2-up with another birdie at the par-3 eighth hole. The Americans fought back with a birdie putts from 15 feet from Scheffler on the par-4 11th and 8 feet from Henley on the par-5 13th hole to tie the match, but their progress was immediately reversed when MacIntyre landed his approach shot on the next hole to 5 feet, setting up an easy birdie.
It was the theme of the match: Any momentum from the Americans was immediately squelched, most notably at the par-3 17th hole, when Hovland poured in a 12-foot par putt to maintain Europe's lead. A par on No. 18 sealed Europe's final point in the morning session.