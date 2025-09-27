Match recaps: Results from Saturday's Ryder Cup Foursomes matches

The Americans got off to a fast start with a birdie from English on the first hole, but were quickly lapped with four consecutive birdies from the Europeans from hole Nos. 2-5, which included a putt from 30 feet by Fleetwood and 22 feet from McIlroy. Now 2-up in the match, it seemed like the Europeans could not miss. Fleetwood drained a 19-foot par putt on No. 7 and the Americans missed the green on No. 8, leading to a bogey, to fall 4-down. They never recovered. Fleetwood Mac continued their highlight reel, including an approach shot from Fleetwood that rattled the flagstick on the par-4 11th hole and settled a foot away, and the team closed out their win with a 3-foot birdie putt on the 16th green.