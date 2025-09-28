Viktor Hovland withdraws from Sunday Singles at Ryder Cup, match with Harris English deemed a tie

This is the fourth time that the “envelope rule” has come into play at the Ryder Cup. The first was in 1979, when England’s Mark James was injured and the Americans sat Gil Morgan at The Greenbrier. In 1991, American Steve Pate was injured in a car accident during tournament week and was unable to play on Sunday in a narrow American victory. Two years later, Scotland’s Sam Torrance was unable to play through a toe injury and his match with Lanny Wadkins was deemed a tie while setting the stage for a close American win in England – which is still the last time that the U.S. has won the Ryder Cup on foreign soil.