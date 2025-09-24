Ryder Cup predictions: Potential matchups, surprises, paths to victory for U.S. and Europe

Prise: McIlroy. My mind first went to Scheffler, considering his dominance in the past two years and the lingering memory of losing 9-and-7 (alongside Brooks Koepka) to Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland in Rome. That said, Scheffler isn’t one to carry too much emotional baggage, for better or worse, so I will give McIlroy the nod on this one. McIlroy proclaimed after the 2023 Ryder Cup that winning an away Ryder Cup is one of the most difficult tasks in sports, yet that’s what Team Europe would do at Bethpage Black. The time is now for McIlroy and his comrades to validate that statement, and it comes in the same year that he completed the career Grand Slam in emotional fashion at Augusta National. Winning this away Ryder Cup would rubber-stamp an all-time meaningful year for McIlroy … and crucially, he’s well aware.