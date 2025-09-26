Match recaps: Results from Friday's Ryder Cup matches

The experienced American pairing played remarkably well in the early portions of the match, taking a lead with a birdie at the second hole. Their lead ballooned to 3-up with back-to-back winning pars at 10 and 11. The script flipped quickly, though. MacIntyre’s approach to the 12th settled 9 feet from the hole, and Hovland poured in the putt to cut into the lead. It was the same story on par-5 13th with Hovland rolling in another 9-footer to win the hole with a birdie. The Americans lost the lead officially after a sloppy bogey on the 15th, drawing the match all square. Both teams missed makeable birdies on No. 16 before the Americans nudged ahead at No. 17 and held on at the closing hole.