Match recaps: Results from Friday's Ryder Cup matches

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. – The 2025 Ryder Cup is underway in a sea of blue and yellow.
Raucous American crowds helped get things going in the pre-dawn hours at Bethpage Black, but once balls went in the air to kick off the morning Foursomes session, momentum shifted decisively to Team Europe. Luke Donald's squad won each of the first three matches, the first time they have ever pulled off the feat on American soil, and have taken an early lead as they look to become the first road team to win the Ryder Cup since 2012.
"It's not exactly what we wanted," said U.S. captain Keegan Bradley. "But we know the Ryder Cup is going to be ebbs and flows, and I've got a lot of faith in our boys."
Take a look at how each of the Foursomes matches played out, with a quick turnaround before both teams send out four more pairings for afternoon Four-balls as the Americans look to rally from an early deficit.
FRIDAY P.M. FOUR-BALL
Match 5, 12:25 p.m.: Jon Rahm/Sepp Straka (Europe) vs. Scottie Scheffler/J.J. Spaun (U.S.)
Match 6, 12:41 p.m.: Tommy Fleetwood/Justin Rose (Europe) vs. Ben Griffin/Bryson DeChambeau (U.S.)
Match 7, 12:57 pm.: Ludvig Åberg/Rasmus Højgaard (Europe) vs. Cameron Young/Justin Thomas (U.S.)
Match 8, 1:13 p.m.: Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry (Europe) vs. Sam Burns/Patrick Cantlay (U.S.)
FRIDAY A.M. FOURSOMES
Match 1: Jon Rahm/Tyrrell Hatton (Europe) def. Bryson DeChambeau/Justin Thomas (U.S.), 4 and 3
Thomas and DeChambeau made their presence known immediately, striding onto the first tee with an American flag draped over their shoulders and nearly driving the green on the short par-4 opener. DeChambeau punctuated the moment by walking in the birdie putt, igniting the American crowd at Bethpage Black and giving the U.S. side a quick 1-up lead.
It felt like the perfect tone-setter for the U.S. Team, but the fireworks faded almost as quickly as they arrived. Wayward approaches and a misread 7-footer from Thomas at the seventh opened the door for Rahm and Hatton, and they pounced with a birdie at the eighth to flip the match. By the time the duos made the turn, Europe held a 1-up lead with the momentum firmly on their side.
Hatton’s putter caught fire on the back nine, and the pair extended its cushion with a long-range birdie putt at the 12th to take a 2-up lead, and back-to-back birdies gave Europe complete control. They finished with a 4-and-3 victory, securing the first full point on the board for Europe.
For a pairing that won both of its Foursomes matches together at Marco Simone in 2023, the Rahm-Hatton chemistry once again proved rock solid. The commanding lead was a reminder for Thomas, the most experienced American on the U.S. roster making his fourth Ryder Cup appearance, and DeChambeau, who is still searching for his first Foursomes point after two losses in 2018, that a home-field advantage and theatrics aren’t enough to keep pace with Europe’s most reliable tandem.
Match 2: Ludvig Åberg/Matt Fitzpatrick (Europe) def. Scottie Scheffler/Russell Henley (U.S.), 5 and 3
The American duo of Scheffler and Henley came in with the momentum of Scheffler’s world No. 1 status and a solid showing for the duo in the 2024 Presidents Cup (where they went 2-1-0 in Montreal). It wasn’t enough, however, to overcome the buzzsaw that was Åberg and Fitzpatrick.
The Europeans drew first blood on the opening hole of their alternate-shot match, with Åberg hitting the tee shot and a 5-footer for birdie to go 1-up. The Americans responded with a birdie of their own on No. 2, as Scheffler sunk an 8-footer to level the score.
They would only win one other hole during the match.
Åberg and Fitzpatrick, who had not played together before in the Ryder Cup (Åberg was paired with Viktor Hovland in 2023 and went 2-0 in Foursomes), went on a mini tear starting at No. 4, winning three straight holes to go 3-up through six and capping their first nine with one more birdie at No. 9 to turn at 4-up.
A birdie at 12 put the Europeans 5-up, but a tap-in birdie by Scheffler at the par-5 12th gave the U.S. duo its second hole win of the day. Henley extended the match after draining birdie from 31 feet on the par-3 14th, but Europe put the final nail on the coffin on 15 as Fitzpatrick sealed the 5-and-3 win with a par.
Match 3: Rory McIlroy/Tommy Fleetwood (Europe) def. Collin Morikawa/Harris English (U.S.), 5 and 4
From the very first hole, McIlroy and Fleetwood looked every bit the stalwarts Europe needed to anchor its morning session. McIlroy poured in a birdie at the first to seize a 1-up lead, and from there the beloved European duo pressed the accelerator with clinical precision, adding three consecutive birdies on Nos. 4-6. By the time they walked off the eighth green, Europe had expanded to a commanding 5-up lead, setting the tone for a knockout punch in the making.
English, playing in his first Ryder Cup Foursomes match, and Morikawa, who began the week with a 2-1 Foursomes record, made a valiant effort but were no match for the dynamic European duo. They mounted small pushes to extend the match, including a birdie at the par-4 ninth, but the result never truly felt in doubt. McIlroy and Fleetwood coasted the rest of the way, delivering a decisive 5-and-4 victory and carrying the early torch for Europe with the second full point of the day.
The win put Europe 2-0 overall, and it was the kind of dominant performance that reminded the U.S. just how dangerous Europe’s veterans can be when they find their rhythm.
Match 4: Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay (U.S.) def. Viktor Hovland/Robert MacIntyre (Europe), 2-up
Schauffele and Cantlay staved off the surging European momentum that threatened to swallow the Americans whole, emerging as the lone positive in an otherwise dreadful morning.
With every other match in Europe’s favor, the Americans lost a lead late, only to gain it back in the waning moments of their match. Tied with two holes to play, the Americans won the 17th hole with a par and the 18th with a birdie for a 2-up victory.
It was plenty dramatic throughout. Cantlay and Schauffele led 3-up with seven to play when McIlroy and Fleetwood won their match and officially pushed the Friday Foursomes into uncharted territory on enemy soil. That left Cantlay and Schauffele as the U.S. Team’s only hope.
The experienced American pairing played remarkably well in the early portions of the match, taking a lead with a birdie at the second hole. Their lead ballooned to 3-up with back-to-back winning pars at 10 and 11. The script flipped quickly, though. MacIntyre’s approach to the 12th settled 9 feet from the hole, and Hovland poured in the putt to cut into the lead. It was the same story on par-5 13th with Hovland rolling in another 9-footer to win the hole with a birdie. The Americans lost the lead officially after a sloppy bogey on the 15th, drawing the match all square. Both teams missed makeable birdies on No. 16 before the Americans nudged ahead at No. 17 and held on at the closing hole.