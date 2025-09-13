Amateur Jackson Koivun, U.S. Ryder Cup Team's performance among five storylines to follow Sunday at Procore Championship

Higgo is currently in fourth place at the Procore and four shots behind Griffin. Though he won in April at the Corales Puntacana Championship, he was affected by a hip labral tear from earlier in the year and took some time off to recuperate. He failed to finish in the top 25 for the rest of the season and missed three of eight cuts, including one at a season-ending Wyndham Championship. Now healthy and eager, Higgo has ridden a hot putter to a chance to capture his third PGA TOUR win.