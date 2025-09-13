Amateur Jackson Koivun, U.S. Ryder Cup Team's performance among five storylines to follow Sunday at Procore Championship
Written by Stephanie Royer
NAPA, Calif. – A former mortgage loan officer, the world No. 1 amateur and the world’s best golfer walk into the final round of a golf tournament. Think it’s a joke? Just check the leaderboard at the Procore Championship, where Ben Griffin, amateur Jackson Koivun and Scottie Scheffler fill out the Nos. 1-3 positions heading into a Sunday rife with storylines from Silverado Resort.
After a Moving Day that saw Scheffler move from eight shots back of the lead to just two with a third-round 64 and Griffin, his Ryder Cup teammate, hold onto his lead in pursuit of a third TOUR win, here are five storylines to follow into the final round.
1. Will Ben Griffin's ascendancy continue?
Three Septembers ago, Griffin was working as a licensed mortgage loan officer in his native Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Tomorrow, he has the chance to capture his third PGA TOUR victory of 2025 and overall.
Griffin earned his maiden TOUR win at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in April while playing with partner Andrew Novak, and his second victory followed soon afterward at the Charles Schwab Classic. After a 10th-place finish in the 2025 FedExCup, he was selected as a captain’s pick for the 2025 Ryder Cup team and will be making his rookie debut at Bethpage Black.
At the Procore, Griffin opened with an 8-under 64, then took a three-shot lead after a second-round 66. On Saturday, he made his first bogey of the tournament on No. 18 to shoot a third-round 70, good for a one-shot lead over Koivun heading into the final round.
"I've got to have that chasing mindset as a leader because I know all those guys behind me are going to stay aggressive,” said Griffin after the third round. “There's no holding on, there's no defense, it's offense all the way through 18 holes.”
Something the Charles Schwab and Procore have in common? Griffin leads with a chasing Scheffler.
“Ultimately I won (at the Charles Schwab),” said Griffin. “So I know I can do it. Not too worried about what (Scheffler's) going to do. … I think everyone knows what Scottie Scheffler's capable of and I've just got to stay in front.”
It’s that kind of single-minded focus that has shaped Griffin’s trajectory to becoming one of the best players in the world. We’ll have a front-row seat to it on Sunday.
2. Can Jackson Koivun become the second amateur in two years to win on TOUR?
One player in the Procore field eagled Silverado Resort’s par-5 12th hole on Friday and Saturday. He also just happens to be 20 years old and a junior in college.
You guessed it. Koivun, who led the U.S. Walker Cup Team to victory last week with a team-high three points, rode the eagle and three more back-nine birdies to a third-round 68.
“Not the start I was looking for,” said the Auburn Tiger, who made the turn in 1-over, after his round. “But was able to kind of turn it around midway through the round, make some birdies, make some putts, kind of flip the script and keep myself in contention.”
Koivun clinched his PGA TOUR card in May via PGA TOUR University Accelerated, but deferred membership in favor of another college golf season. He’s playing in the final group alongside Griffin on Sunday, and with a win here, Koivun would join Nick Dunlap, who won the 2024 American Express, as the second amateur to win a PGA TOUR event in two years.
“Definitely might want to go watch his rerun and see what (Dunlap) did,” said Koivun with a smile.
3. Will an underdog break out in the FedExCup Fall?
The 2024 FedExCup Fall provided storylines of breakout stars like Maverick McNealy and J.J. Spaun, who took advantage of their Aon Next 10 status at the end of the fall to launch successful campaigns from the first two Signature Events of the 2025 season.
This year, the stakes are even higher. Because only the top 100 at the end of the FedExCup Fallclinch full PGA TOUR status and the top 125 conditional status, those Signature Event spots are more valuable. U.S. Open champion Spaun was FedExCup No. 98 at the beginning of the 2024 fall. In 2025, it could be the No. 99 player, Garrick Higgo, who follows his formula of success.
Higgo is currently in fourth place at the Procore and four shots behind Griffin. Though he won in April at the Corales Puntacana Championship, he was affected by a hip labral tear from earlier in the year and took some time off to recuperate. He failed to finish in the top 25 for the rest of the season and missed three of eight cuts, including one at a season-ending Wyndham Championship. Now healthy and eager, Higgo has ridden a hot putter to a chance to capture his third PGA TOUR win.
“I'm going to give my all,” Higgo said on Saturday. “I think I'm close enough.”
4. Can the U.S. Ryder Cup Team send a message to Team Europe?
Five thousand miles away from Napa Valley, most of the European Ryder Cup Team’s stars are competing at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in England. Their performance has not gone unnoticed.
“They're all trying to play really well and show us what they're capable of, and we're trying to show them what we're capable of,” said Griffin on Friday at the Procore.
One of U.S. Captain Keegan Bradley’s main motivations for his team to compete at the Procore was to foster chemistry between the players, but a little red, white and blue on the front page of the leaderboard never hurt anybody.
All 10 of the 12 Ryder Cup players made the cut on Friday, and heading into Sunday, four players are in the top 10 – Spaun and Henley, who are T9, round out the quartet – with a chance at the trophy. Whether one of the four can head to New York in two weeks with the confidence from a recent win under their belt remains to be seen.
5. Will Scottie Scheffler's season of dominance continue in California?
A six-time winner on TOUR this year, Scheffler has displayed levels of dominance unseen since Tiger Woods’ time on TOUR. After shaking off an opening 70 at the Procore, Scheffler has steadily gained momentum at Silverado Resort. Though he's swatted any Tiger comparisons away, there’s a feeling of inevitability in the California air that permeated throughout Scheffler's dominant 8-under 64 performance on Saturday.
You'd have to search very far to find a place where the world No. 1 hasn’t won yet, and surprisingly, the Golden State is one of them. There's a good chance that won't be the case after tomorrow.