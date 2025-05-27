Auburn's Jackson Koivun earns TOUR card via PGA TOUR University Accelerated, will return for junior season
Jackson Koivun earned his 20th PGA TOUR University Accelerated point with a top-10 finish at the NCAA Championship.
Written by Staff
CARLSBAD, Calif. – Auburn sophomore Jackson Koivun earned PGA TOUR membership on Monday at the NCAA Championship, finishing T4 in stroke play to earn the final point needed to reach the 20-point threshold in PGA TOUR University Accelerated.
Koivun, ranked No. 2 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, joins elite company, becoming only the third player to earn TOUR status through Accelerated, alongside Vanderbilt’s Gordon Sargent and Florida State’s Luke Clanton, who are set to make their professional debuts at next week’s RBC Canadian Open. Koivun is eligible to accept TOUR membership immediately, or after his junior or senior seasons, and he confirmed on Monday that he will return to Auburn for the 2025-26 season.
“It feels good to go out and earn it by playing some golf, and what better place to do it than when you're surrounded by all your friends and teammates at the national championship,” Koivun said. “I love Auburn and I think college golf is in such a good spot right now. I feel like it's going to continually prepare me for the PGA TOUR.”
Koivun’s remarkable freshman campaign marked one of the most decorated seasons in collegiate golf history. The Auburn standout became the first player to win the Fred Haskins, Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus and NCAA D-I Outstanding Freshman awards all in the same season – a clean sweep that reflected his immediate impact and exceptional talent on the collegiate stage.
The San Jose, California native secured Accelerated points through a combination of high-level amateur play and impressive performances in professional events, including making the cut in both his TOUR starts this season (T48/Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, T56/Farmers Insurance Open). Koivun became the youngest player to earn PGA TOUR membership through PGA TOUR University Accelerated, reaching the 20-point benchmark just three days after his 20th birthday.
In just two seasons at Auburn, Koivun has claimed five individual titles and broke his own school record for single-season scoring average with an impressive 69.00 his sophomore season. At last year’s NCAA Championship, he finished runner-up in stroke play and won all three of his matches to help lead the Tigers to the program’s first national championship. Auburn will continue its title defense Tuesday at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa as the No. 2 seed in match play, as the Tigers will face-off against Virginia in the quarterfinals.
After the NCAA Championship, Koivun is set to represent the United States in the Arnold Palmer Cup for the second consecutive year, June 5-7 at Congaree Golf Club, located in Ridgeland, South Carolina. Koivun will look to help the U.S. team extend its winning streak to three straight victories against the International team.
Jackson Koivun's path to 20 PGA TOUR University Accelerated points
|Date
|Achievement
|Points earned
|May 20, 2024
|Ben Hogan Award Winner
|3
|May 28, 2024
|Fred Haskins Award Winner
|3
|May 30, 2024
|D-I Outstanding Freshman Award Winner
|2
|June 3, 2024
|D-I Jack Nicklaus Award Winner
|3
|June 7, 2024
|PGA TOUR made cut (52nd, the Memorial Tournament)
|1
|June 9, 2024
|Achieves No. 2 ranking in WAGR
|4
|July 5, 2024
|Arnold Palmer Cup Participant
|1
|January 23, 2025
|PGA TOUR made cut (T56, Farmers Insurance Open)
|1
|March 7, 2025
|PGA TOUR made cut (T48, Arnold Palmer Invitational)
|1
|May 26, 2025
|NCAA Championship top-10 (T4)
|1
The PGA TOUR University Accelerated program was announced in November 2022 as a way for high-achieving underclassmen – juniors, sophomores or freshmen – to earn PGA TOUR membership. Players earn points based on their accomplishments in college, amateur and professional golf. If a player earns at least 20 points by the end of their third year of NCAA eligibility, they become eligible for TOUR membership.
Vanderbilt’s Gordon Sargent was declared TOURBound in October 2023, becoming the first player to earn PGA TOUR membership via PGA TOUR University Accelerated. Sargent elected to return to Vanderbilt for his senior season, deferring his performance benefits from eclipsing the PGA TOUR University Accelerated 20-point threshold. Florida State’s Luke Clanton followed as the second player to achieve this milestone, and upon turning professional in June 2025, Sargent and Clanton will have TOUR membership through the 2026 season.
PGA TOUR University Accelerated complements the PGA TOUR University Ranking, which annually provides the top 25 seniors with membership opportunities on PGA TOUR-affiliated tours. Koivun’s PGA TOUR University Accelerated performance benefits closely resemble those earned by the No. 1 player in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking.
In May 2023, Texas Tech’s Ludvig Åberg finished atop the PGA TOUR University Ranking, becoming the first player to earn PGA TOUR membership via PGA TOUR University. Stanford’s Michael Thorbjornsen followed as the Class of 2024’s top-ranked player, and North Carolina’s David Ford finished No. 1 in the Class of 2025.