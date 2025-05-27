Auburn's Jackson Koivun earns TOUR card via PGA TOUR University Accelerated, will return for junior season

In just two seasons at Auburn, Koivun has claimed five individual titles and broke his own school record for single-season scoring average with an impressive 69.00 his sophomore season. At last year’s NCAA Championship, he finished runner-up in stroke play and won all three of his matches to help lead the Tigers to the program’s first national championship. Auburn will continue its title defense Tuesday at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa as the No. 2 seed in match play, as the Tigers will face-off against Virginia in the quarterfinals.