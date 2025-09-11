Amateur Jackson Koivun carries Walker Cup form to Procore Championship with opening 67

The 20-year-old Koivun has played Silverado Resort before, when he competed in the Silverado Amateur, albeit with a much different course setup. Due to the post-Walker Cup madness, he only played 15 holes in his practice round this week, skipping Nos. 6-8. Despite the truncated preparations, Koivun recorded eight birdies, tied for the second-most in the field. He ranked fifth in Strokes Gained: Total of the morning wave and hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation. A three-putt on No. 14 and a few wayward drives on the front nine led to the three bogeys on his card.