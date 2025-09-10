Keegan Bradley: U.S. Ryder Cup Team is 'closest team I've ever seen,' pairings 90% set

"When you're a part of it, it really, it changes you forever, it really does. It changes the way you prepare, it changes the way you set your goals for the year, for your career. In golf, you're so alone all the time in this process. Then, when you're in a team room or even just having dinner last night and ... you're looking at guys from J.J. Spaun to Ben Griffin to Scottie Scheffler and all of a sudden, we're all on the same team here. It's really such a special feeling to be a part of because it's so rare."