Keegan Bradley: U.S. Ryder Cup Team is 'closest team I've ever seen,' pairings 90% set
4 Min Read
Keegan Bradley on bonding with U.S. Ryder Cup Team, finalizing pairings
Written by Stephanie Royer
NAPA, Calif -- Even though Keegan Bradley may not be hitting any shots at the Procore Championship, he’s still involved in plenty of action.
According to the U.S. Ryder Cup captain, who spoke at Silverado Resort on Wednesday ahead of the Procore, the U.S. lineups are already 90% set for the 45th Ryder Cup, contested in late September at Bethpage Black in Long Island, New York.
The first two days of the three-day competition feature four different Foursomes (alternate shot) and Four-ball (best ball) matches each day. Bradley emphasized this week's importance in breeding familiarity specifically for the team's Foursomes pairings, admitting there was "a little more leeway" with Four-ball pairings. "But we're pretty set here with what we're going to do," he said.
Bradley is not focused on analyzing players' games this week; rather, on fostering team chemistry, especially with the four rookies on the team: J.J. Spaun, Ben Griffin, Russell Henley and Long Island native Cameron Young. Bradley said, "The most important thing is getting the rookies around the veterans ... around the guys who are the leaders of our team, who can help them, walk them through the process of what the Ryder Cup is like."
Scottie Scheffler on excitement for 2025 Ryder Cup
The New England native marveled at how the U.S. Team players genuinely root for and are excited for each other's successes, and delineated how the Ryder Cup can be a transformative experience. "It's the closest team I've ever seen," he reflected. "When I was playing, I wasn't really pulling for anybody, I was wanting to beat and play my best.
"When you're a part of it, it really, it changes you forever, it really does. It changes the way you prepare, it changes the way you set your goals for the year, for your career. In golf, you're so alone all the time in this process. Then, when you're in a team room or even just having dinner last night and ... you're looking at guys from J.J. Spaun to Ben Griffin to Scottie Scheffler and all of a sudden, we're all on the same team here. It's really such a special feeling to be a part of because it's so rare."
Speaking of world No. 1 Scheffler, Bradley admired his willingness "to do literally whatever it takes for us to win the Ryder Cup," and his importance in the team room. "When your best player is doing that," Bradley said, "The rest of your team is going to fall in line of his lead."
Scheffler echoed that sentiment on Wednesday, saying, "This is something we looked at the calendar very early in the season about how we were going to get ready for the Ryder Cup, and this has been circled there for a long time.
"What I always focus on going into big tournaments is my preparation, and I feel like going to this year's Ryder Cup, I'm going to be as prepared as possible and then go out and compete."
Keegan Bradley walks along with Scottie Scheffler and his caddie Ted Scott during Tuesday's practice round at the Procore Championship. (Audrie Uphues/PGA TOUR)
Bradley, who finished 11th in the U.S. Ryder Cup standings, is coming off a career resurgence in a season where he won the Travelers Championship, a Signature Event, and carded six top-10s this season. Ultimately, he decided not to pick himself for the team, and explained that it was a relief to solely focus on captaining.
"I don't care what Europe is doing, I only care about our 12 guys, our caddies, the wives. I only care about what we're doing," Bradley said. However, he acknowledged the strength of the European Ryder Cup Team, which runs deep with major champions and veterans, including world No. 2 Rory McIlroy, and is led by Captain Luke Donald — "Maybe the best captain ever, somebody that I've always looked up to," Bradley admitted.
Though Bradley is leaning heavily on former captains for advice, including Paul Azinger and Jim Furyk, he's choosing to do some things differently.
"I think we all agree that me being the captain was definitely a shock to everybody," Bradley said. "I remind myself and the vice captains all the time that we were picked to do this job because we wanted a little shift in what we were doing."
Bradley has often detailed the outsider mentality he's carried from earlier in his career, from the improbability of becoming a PGA TOUR player from New England. Now, he's choosing to embrace it.
"I actually had people my whole life, like adults tell me that I wasn't going to be able to do this," Bradley reflected. "I just always sort of felt like I wasn't recruited for college at all ... No one ever thought I could be out here, so I always kind of had to have a mentality like 'us against them,' or they don't think I can do this ... I'll carry it over to my captaincy as well."
In just two weeks, Bradley will take the U.S. vs. them mentality to Bethpage.