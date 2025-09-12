Amateur Jackson Koivun's summer of transformation continues at Procore Championship

After his first-round 67 at the Procore, Jackson Koivun expressed feeling comfortable at Silverado, a course he'd played before as a junior golfer. It became abundantly clear in Round 2. He navigated the front nine with short birdie putts from 6, 7 and 9 feet on Nos. 1, 4 and 5. A wayward approach led to bogey on the par-4 ninth hole, but he bounced back with a 14-foot birdie putt on No. 10. The highlight of his round was a 270-yard, 3-iron approach into the par-5 12th green, setting up a 2-foot putt for eagle. "All I was trying to do was run something up the front," Koivun said after his round. "It rolled up pretty nice."