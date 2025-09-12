Ben Griffin, U.S. Ryder Cup team stake claim on leaderboard Friday at Procore Championship

"I'm pulling for all the (Ryder Cup) guys to play well," said Griffin. "We want to build some momentum going into the Ryder Cup. I think the European guys are ... all trying to play really well (at the BMW PGA at Wentworth) and show us what they're capable of and we're trying to show them what we're capable of ... I want them all to play well, but I want to play a little bit better."