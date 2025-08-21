PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
TOUR Championship: Tee times moved up for weather in Round 2, full coverage info

    The FedExCup finale is underway at the TOUR Championship, contested at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. Coming off a win at the BMW Championship, FedExCup front-runner Scottie Scheffler looks to defend his FedExCup title against the other 29 players in the field. The TOUR Championship, previously played using Starting Strokes, takes on a new format in 2025, with every player beginning at even par for the 72-hole stroke-play event.

    Tee times for Round 2 have been moved up due to anticipated weather on Friday at East Lake, from 8-10:44 a.m. local time.

    Russell Henley set the pace with a scorching 61, putting the Georgia native in the early lead. Scottie Scheffler trails him with a strong 63 followed by Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and more of the game's top stars.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Friday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., GOLF Channel
    • Saturday: 1-2:30 p.m., GOLF Channel; 2:30-7 p.m., NBC, Peacock
    • Sunday: noon-1:30 p.m., GOLF Channel; 1:30-6 p.m., NBC, Peacock

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Friday: 8 a.m.-3 p.m., ESPN+
    • Saturday: noon-7 p.m., ESPN+
    • Sunday: 11 a.m.-6 p.m., ESPN+

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams

    • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Friday: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
    • Saturday: 2-7 p.m.
    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    FRIDAY

    Featured groups

    • 8:11 a.m.: Andrew Novak, Keegan Bradley
    • 8:44 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Rose

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 2 (par 3), 9 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 4)

