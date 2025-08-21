PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Second-round tee times at TOUR Championship moved up due to weather

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff

    Second-round tee times for the 2025 TOUR Championship have been moved up due to anticipated weather on Friday at East Lake Golf Club outside of Atlanta. The first tee time will be at 8 a.m. local time and run through 10:44 a.m. for the 30 players in the field, the top 30 players in the FedExCup standings.

    PGA TOUR LIVE coverage on ESPN+ will begin at 8 a.m. with GOLF Channel’s coverage now airing from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

    See the full weather forecast for the rest of the week below:

    • Friday: A frontal boundary will stall near Atlanta and enhance thunderstorm activity, including scattered afternoon thunderstorms and 70 percent probability of rain. Winds 6-12 mph E with a temperature range of 70-81 °F.
    • Saturday: More scattered afternoon t-storms with a 60 percent chance of rain and winds 6-12 mph E. Temperatures range from 69-80 °F.
    • Sunday: The probability of rain falls to 40 percent, but expect more afternoon t-storms and winds of 4-8 mph. Temperatures range from 68-83 °F.

