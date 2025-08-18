Purse breakdown: TOUR Championship
1 Min Read
Scottie Scheffler caps off record season with victory at TOUR Championship
The PGA TOUR concludes its season in Atlanta, Georgia, for the TOUR Championship, where Scottie Scheffler looks to defend his FedExCup title. East Lake Golf Club will serve as the host, with an impressive $40 million purse at stake for the 30-man field. See below for the full purse breakdown.
|Pos.
|Pct.
|Amount
|2 Tied
|3 Tied
|4 Tied
|5 Tied
|6 Tied
|7 Tied
|8 Tied
|9 Tied
|10 Tied
|1
|25.00%
|$10,000,000.00
|2
|12.50%
|$5,000,000.00
|$4,352,500.00
|$3,968,333.33
|$3,663,750.00
|$3,311,000.00
|$2,992,500.00
|$2,717,142.86
|$2,490,000.00
|$2,295,000.00
|$2,135,000.00
|3
|9.26%
|$3,705,000.00
|$3,452,500.00
|$3,218,333.33
|$2,888,750.00
|$2,591,000.00
|$2,336,666.67
|$2,131,428.57
|$1,956,875.00
|$1,816,666.67
|$1,701,000.00
|4
|8.00%
|$3,200,000.00
|$2,975,000.00
|$2,616,666.67
|$2,312,500.00
|$2,063,000.00
|$1,869,166.67
|$1,707,142.86
|$1,580,625.00
|$1,478,333.33
|$1,393,000.00
|5
|6.88%
|$2,750,000.00
|$2,325,000.00
|$2,016,666.67
|$1,778,750.00
|$1,603,000.00
|$1,458,333.33
|$1,349,285.71
|$1,263,125.00
|$1,192,222.22
|$1,132,000.00
|6
|4.75%
|$1,900,000.00
|$1,650,000.00
|$1,455,000.00
|$1,316,250.00
|$1,200,000.00
|$1,115,833.33
|$1,050,714.29
|$997,500.00
|$952,222.22
|$913,000.00
|7
|3.50%
|$1,400,000.00
|$1,232,500.00
|$1,121,666.67
|$1,025,000.00
|$959,000.00
|$909,166.67
|$868,571.43
|$833,750.00
|$803,333.33
|$773,500.00
|8
|2.66%
|$1,065,000.00
|$982,500.00
|$900,000.00
|$848,750.00
|$811,000.00
|$780,000.00
|$752,857.14
|$728,750.00
|$703,888.89
|$682,500.00
|9
|2.25%
|$900,000.00
|$817,500.00
|$776,666.67
|$747,500.00
|$723,000.00
|$700,833.33
|$680,714.29
|$658,750.00
|$640,000.00
|$623,500.00
|10
|1.84%
|$735,000.00
|$715,000.00
|$696,666.67
|$678,750.00
|$661,000.00
|$644,166.67
|$624,285.71
|$607,500.00
|$592,777.78
|$579,500.00
|11
|1.74%
|$695,000.00
|$677,500.00
|$660,000.00
|$642,500.00
|$626,000.00
|$605,833.33
|$589,285.71
|$575,000.00
|$562,222.22
|$550,500.00
|12
|1.65%
|$660,000.00
|$642,500.00
|$625,000.00
|$608,750.00
|$588,000.00
|$571,666.67
|$557,857.14
|$545,625.00
|$534,444.44
|$524,000.00
|13
|1.56%
|$625,000.00
|$607,500.00
|$591,666.67
|$570,000.00
|$554,000.00
|$540,833.33
|$529,285.71
|$518,750.00
|$508,888.89
|$499,500.00
|14
|1.48%
|$590,000.00
|$575,000.00
|$551,666.67
|$536,250.00
|$524,000.00
|$513,333.33
|$503,571.43
|$494,375.00
|$485,555.56
|$477,000.00
|15
|1.40%
|$560,000.00
|$532,500.00
|$518,333.33
|$507,500.00
|$498,000.00
|$489,166.67
|$480,714.29
|$472,500.00
|$464,444.44
|$457,000.00
|16
|1.26%
|$505,000.00
|$497,500.00
|$490,000.00
|$482,500.00
|$475,000.00
|$467,500.00
|$460,000.00
|$452,500.00
|$445,555.56
|$439,000.00
|17
|1.23%
|$490,000.00
|$482,500.00
|$475,000.00
|$467,500.00
|$460,000.00
|$452,500.00
|$445,000.00
|$438,125.00
|$431,666.67
|$426,000.00
|18
|1.19%
|$475,000.00
|$467,500.00
|$460,000.00
|$452,500.00
|$445,000.00
|$437,500.00
|$430,714.29
|$424,375.00
|$418,888.89
|$414,000.00
|19
|1.15%
|$460,000.00
|$452,500.00
|$445,000.00
|$437,500.00
|$430,000.00
|$423,333.33
|$417,142.86
|$411,875.00
|$407,222.22
|$403,000.00
|20
|1.11%
|$445,000.00
|$437,500.00
|$430,000.00
|$422,500.00
|$416,000.00
|$410,000.00
|$405,000.00
|$400,625.00
|$396,666.67
|$393,000.00
|21
|1.07%
|$430,000.00
|$422,500.00
|$415,000.00
|$408,750.00
|$403,000.00
|$398,333.33
|$394,285.71
|$390,625.00
|$387,222.22
|$384,000.00
|22
|1.04%
|$415,000.00
|$407,500.00
|$401,666.67
|$396,250.00
|$392,000.00
|$388,333.33
|$385,000.00
|$381,875.00
|$378,888.89
|23
|1.00%
|$400,000.00
|$395,000.00
|$390,000.00
|$386,250.00
|$383,000.00
|$380,000.00
|$377,142.86
|$374,375.00
|24
|0.97%
|$390,000.00
|$385,000.00
|$381,666.67
|$378,750.00
|$376,000.00
|$373,333.33
|$370,714.29
|25
|0.95%
|$380,000.00
|$377,500.00
|$375,000.00
|$372,500.00
|$370,000.00
|$367,500.00
|26
|0.94%
|$375,000.00
|$372,500.00
|$370,000.00
|$367,500.00
|$365,000.00
|27
|0.93%
|$370,000.00
|$367,500.00
|$365,000.00
|$362,500.00
|28
|0.91%
|$365,000.00
|$362,500.00
|$360,000.00
|29
|0.90%
|$360,000.00
|$357,500.00
|30
|0.89%
|$355,000.00
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.