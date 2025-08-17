PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

How it works: 2025 TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

How It Works

'Straight Up': Check out enhanced FedExCup Playoffs for the 2025 season

'Straight Up': Check out enhanced FedExCup Playoffs for the 2025 season

    Written by Staff

    Effective in 2025, the TOUR Championship will be played as a 72-hole stroke-play event, with all players starting the tournament at even par. The best performer over the course of four rounds at the TOUR Championship will win the FedExCup.

    The PGA TOUR announced three meaningful changes to the TOUR Championship as part of its ongoing commitment to accelerate innovation on behalf of fans through the Fan Forward initiative:

    • Elimination of Starting Strokes: The TOUR Championship will be played as a 72-hole stroke-play event, with all players starting the tournament at even par. The best performer over the course of four rounds at the TOUR Championship will win the FedExCup.
    • Adjustments to course setup: In response to data indicating fans want to see winning scores closer to par, the PGA TOUR Rules Committee will adjust its course setup approach to encourage more risk/reward moments throughout each round, further heightening the drama and competition to determine the FedExCup champion.
    • Toughest tournament to qualify for: Already the most elite field in golf, the TOUR Championship field size will remain at 30 players in 2025. The Player Advisory Council is studying the qualification system of future years to raise the stakes on the entire FedExCup season and reinforce the TOUR Championship as the hardest tournament to qualify for.

    Who qualified for the TOUR Championship?

    The top 30 players at the conclusion of the BMW Championship advance to the TOUR Championship. Led by none other than defending FedExCup champion and newly crowned BMW Championship winner Scottie Scheffler, see the 30 players who qualified for the TOUR Championship here.

    What are the FedExCup bonus money payouts for the TOUR Championship?

    FedExCup bonus money payouts for all 30 players:

    Finish position at TOUR ChampionshipPayouts
    1$10,000,000
    25,000,000
    33,705,000
    43,200,000
    52,750,000
    61,900,000
    71,400,000
    81,065,000
    9900,000
    10735,000
    11695,000
    12660,000
    13625,000
    14590,000
    15560,000
    16505,000
    17490,000
    18475,000
    19460,000
    20445,000
    21430,000
    22415,000
    23400,000
    24390,000
    25380,000
    26375,000
    27370,000
    28365,000
    29360,000
    30355,000

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Aug 13, 2025

    Schauffele in uncharted territory, fighting for TOUR Championship berth

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Aug 12, 2025

    Sleeper Picks: Who to watch for at BMW Championship

    Sleeper Picks
    Image for article.
    Aug 15, 2025

    MacIntyre’s blitz shakes up board, but who has staying power?

    Draws and Fades
    Official

    BMW Championship

    1

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    2

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    +3

    -13

    2

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    +3

    3

    Maverick McNealy
    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    3

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T4

    Sam Burns
    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T4

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    6

    Harry Hall
    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    6

    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW