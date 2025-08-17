How it works: 2025 TOUR Championship
'Straight Up': Check out enhanced FedExCup Playoffs for the 2025 season
Effective in 2025, the TOUR Championship will be played as a 72-hole stroke-play event, with all players starting the tournament at even par. The best performer over the course of four rounds at the TOUR Championship will win the FedExCup.
The PGA TOUR announced three meaningful changes to the TOUR Championship as part of its ongoing commitment to accelerate innovation on behalf of fans through the Fan Forward initiative:
- Elimination of Starting Strokes: The TOUR Championship will be played as a 72-hole stroke-play event, with all players starting the tournament at even par. The best performer over the course of four rounds at the TOUR Championship will win the FedExCup.
- Adjustments to course setup: In response to data indicating fans want to see winning scores closer to par, the PGA TOUR Rules Committee will adjust its course setup approach to encourage more risk/reward moments throughout each round, further heightening the drama and competition to determine the FedExCup champion.
- Toughest tournament to qualify for: Already the most elite field in golf, the TOUR Championship field size will remain at 30 players in 2025. The Player Advisory Council is studying the qualification system of future years to raise the stakes on the entire FedExCup season and reinforce the TOUR Championship as the hardest tournament to qualify for.
Who qualified for the TOUR Championship?
The top 30 players at the conclusion of the BMW Championship advance to the TOUR Championship. Led by none other than defending FedExCup champion and newly crowned BMW Championship winner Scottie Scheffler, see the 30 players who qualified for the TOUR Championship here.
What are the FedExCup bonus money payouts for the TOUR Championship?
FedExCup bonus money payouts for all 30 players:
|Finish position at TOUR Championship
|Payouts
|1
|$10,000,000
|2
|5,000,000
|3
|3,705,000
|4
|3,200,000
|5
|2,750,000
|6
|1,900,000
|7
|1,400,000
|8
|1,065,000
|9
|900,000
|10
|735,000
|11
|695,000
|12
|660,000
|13
|625,000
|14
|590,000
|15
|560,000
|16
|505,000
|17
|490,000
|18
|475,000
|19
|460,000
|20
|445,000
|21
|430,000
|22
|415,000
|23
|400,000
|24
|390,000
|25
|380,000
|26
|375,000
|27
|370,000
|28
|365,000
|29
|360,000
|30
|355,000