Tommy Fleetwood in familiar position, shares lead in bid for first TOUR win after second-round 63 at East Lake

He is tied with Russell Henley for the lead at the TOUR Championship’s halfway point. Fleetwood shot a clean 63 on Friday that featured just one bogey. Not only is his first win in America within his reach, but also is the FedExCup trophy. He needed to make just one putt outside 25 feet to shoot Friday’s second-lowest score. He and Henley will start the third round two strokes ahead of Cameron Young. Patrick Cantlay and Robert MacIntyre are tied for fourth, three shots off the lead, while Scottie Scheffler is in sixth place at 8-under.