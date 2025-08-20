Good Good's Brad Dalke sweeps field for victory at Creator Classic at East Lake
Written by Alistair Cameron
ATLANTA – Worlds collided at East Lake Golf Club, where, before the top 30 players on the PGA TOUR get ready to grind out for 72 holes to crown the FedExCup champion, 12 of the best content creators in the golfing domain battled for the second year in a row.
In the suburbs of Atlanta, on a steamy, hot day that turned into a monsoon, the eve of the TOUR Championship saw Brad Dalke overcome the nerves on the biggest of stages to win the fourth edition of the Creator Classic. Dalke held his own in a downpour to finish and hold off Sean Walsh, Luke Kwon and Micah Morris on the final playoff hole at East Lake.
"Feels awesome to win, haven’t won an individual competitive golf tournament in a long time, felt the nerves coming down the stretch," Dalke said after the victory. "Proud of myself for how I handled the pressure, and I was able to make a winning putt at East Lake."
It was a scene unlike any other, starting way before the showcase on the back nine at an "amped up" East Lake. U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun – who has arguably enjoyed the TOUR’s biggest rise to fame over the last year – stood on the range hitting balls in the blistering heat, overshadowed by Kwon, who had fans lining the edge of the range asking for photos with the inaugural Creator Classic champion. Hideki Matsuyama and his usually hefty entourage were dwarfed by the crews of cameras and team members surrounding the content creators, ready to capture every moment of excitement as they prepared to enter the gauntlet.
As creators teed off, the carnage ensued. East Lake took no prisoners. Chris “Soly” Solomon from No Laying Up, who came so close to a miracle victory at TPC Sawgrass but lost to content creator royalty Grant Horvat, struggled out of the gates. The podcaster started double-bogey-bogey-double, even with East Lake member – and perhpas more notably –legendary Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan on the bag. Nothing, however, could wipe the smile off his face after what was described by commentator Shane Bacon as an “Instagram highlight” drip-in birdie to finish.
Tisha Alyn, who may have had the bit between her teeth after reading Golfbet’s pre-tournament rankings, had the first highlight of the day and kept herself right in the mix with a birdie on the par-4 12th. But an untimely double on No. 14 and a bogey to finish left her one shot out of the playoff.
Garrett Clark of Good Good, who had a whole year to redeem himself after a nightmare quintuple-bogey 9 on the 12th hole during last year’s inaugural Creator Classic, had the shot of the day. The vibrant personality almost aced the treacherous par-3 15th, sticking his approach to a few feet. But he, too, fell one stroke short of the playoff after a nail-biting par from Micah Morris secured the final spot.
However, Dalke was in a class of his own over the nine holes at East Lake, setting the scoring record at 2 under to get into the playoff, bringing comparisons to TOUR pros themselves by on-course commentator Dan Rapaport.
"He has a very heavy hit, which kind of reminds me of watching Cameron Young hit balls,” Rapaport said, as well as describing smoked tee balls as “Tiger-like missiles.”
The Oklahoma national champion and U.S. Amateur runner-up kept the momentum up for the final playoff hole. Dalke made a gutsy up-and-down to finish off fellow Good Good member Walsh right as the heavens opened on the final green at East Lake to take home the $100,000 prize.
The Creator Classic series is sponsored by YouTube and broadcast on the PGA TOUR’s YouTube channel and several other media platforms.