Good Good's Brad Dalke sweeps field for victory at Creator Classic at East Lake

It was a scene unlike any other, starting way before the showcase on the back nine at an "amped up" East Lake. U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun – who has arguably enjoyed the TOUR’s biggest rise to fame over the last year – stood on the range hitting balls in the blistering heat, overshadowed by Kwon, who had fans lining the edge of the range asking for photos with the inaugural Creator Classic champion. Hideki Matsuyama and his usually hefty entourage were dwarfed by the crews of cameras and team members surrounding the content creators, ready to capture every moment of excitement as they prepared to enter the gauntlet.