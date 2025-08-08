FedEx St. Jude Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Satuday
1 Min Read
ESPN BET feed on PGA TOUR LIVE returns for FedEx St. Jude Championship
Written by Staff
The three-event FedExCup Playoffs commence with the FedEx St. Jude Championship, played at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. The top 50 finishers in the FedExCup after the FedEx St. Jude move on to next week’s BMW Championship, extending their season a week and earning them spots in the 2026 Signature Events.
Tommy Fleetwood claimed a four-shot lead with a Friday 64, building another campaign to earn his first breakthrough win on the PGA TOUR. He leads at 13-under over Collin Morikawa, Justin Rose and Akshay Bhatia all at 9-under.
Among those four, only Rose was still on the course as play was suspended for severe weather. He will resume his second round along with the rest of the field who still have holes remaining at 8:30 a.m. ET Saturday morning. FedExCup leader Scottie Scheffler sits at 7-under heading to the weekend.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Saturday: 1-3 p.m., GOLF Channel; 3-6 p.m., NBC, Peacock
- Sunday: noon-2 p.m., GOLF Channel; 2-6 p.m., NBC, Peacock
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Saturday: PGA TOUR LIVE will come on air at the start of Round 3, which is projected to start at approximately 10:45 a.m.
- Approximate tee times for Round 3 will be 10:50 a.m.-12:50 p.m., in threesomes off two tees.
- The ESPN BET feed will now start with the Main Feed at 10:45 a.m. until 1 p.m.
- Coverage plans will be determined after the conclusion of Round 2.
- Sunday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Special programming alert:
- The ESPN BET feed will be airing on PGA TOUR LIVE to take a betting audience inside the action.
- Saturday: 10:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Sunday: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured holes
- No. 14 (par 3), No. 16 (par 5)
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.