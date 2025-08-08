PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

FedEx St. Jude Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Satuday

1 Min Read

Latest

ESPN BET feed on PGA TOUR LIVE returns for FedEx St. Jude Championship

ESPN BET feed on PGA TOUR LIVE returns for FedEx St. Jude Championship

    Written by Staff

    The three-event FedExCup Playoffs commence with the FedEx St. Jude Championship, played at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. The top 50 finishers in the FedExCup after the FedEx St. Jude move on to next week’s BMW Championship, extending their season a week and earning them spots in the 2026 Signature Events.

    FedExCup Playoffs scenarios: See how each player needs to finish at FedEx St. Jude to make BMW Championship

    Tommy Fleetwood claimed a four-shot lead with a Friday 64, building another campaign to earn his first breakthrough win on the PGA TOUR. He leads at 13-under over Collin Morikawa, Justin Rose and Akshay Bhatia all at 9-under.

    Among those four, only Rose was still on the course as play was suspended for severe weather. He will resume his second round along with the rest of the field who still have holes remaining at 8:30 a.m. ET Saturday morning. FedExCup leader Scottie Scheffler sits at 7-under heading to the weekend.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Saturday: 1-3 p.m., GOLF Channel; 3-6 p.m., NBC, Peacock
    • Sunday: noon-2 p.m., GOLF Channel; 2-6 p.m., NBC, Peacock

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Saturday: PGA TOUR LIVE will come on air at the start of Round 3, which is projected to start at approximately 10:45 a.m.
      • Approximate tee times for Round 3 will be 10:50 a.m.-12:50 p.m., in threesomes off two tees.
      • The ESPN BET feed will now start with the Main Feed at 10:45 a.m. until 1 p.m.
      • Coverage plans will be determined after the conclusion of Round 2.
    • Sunday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

    Special programming alert:

    • The ESPN BET feed will be airing on PGA TOUR LIVE to take a betting audience inside the action.
      • Saturday: 10:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
      • Sunday: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams

    • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured holes

    • No. 14 (par 3), No. 16 (par 5)

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Aug 6, 2025

    Bridgeman is example that having TOUR card is enough to earn the way

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Aug 6, 2025

    See what's new at TPC Southwind after recent renovation ahead of FedEx St. Jude

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Aug 7, 2025

    Why Scheffler spent $50 on eBay for a divot repair tool

    Latest
    R2
    Suspended

    FedEx St. Jude Championship

    1

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    F

    -13

    1

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    F

    T2

    Collin Morikawa
    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    -9

    T2

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    T2

    Akshay Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    -9

    T2

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    T2

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    16

    -9

    T2

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    16

    T5

    Kurt Kitayama
    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    -8

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T5

    Andrew Novak
    USA
    A. Novak
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    -8

    T5

    USA
    A. Novak
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW