Find out what's new at TPC Southwind after recent renovation for FedEx St. Jude Championship

“It's in unbelievable shape," Thomas said. "The fairways are so perfect. The greens are brand new. They're firm, but they're some of the best surfaces that we'll ever putt on. I feel like the slope of the greens are definitely softer, and that part will be a little easier in terms of kind of around the greens and chipping once they settle and aren't quite as firm and fresh like this, but the rough is the longest I've ever seen it."