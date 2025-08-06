Find out what's new at TPC Southwind after recent renovation for FedEx St. Jude Championship
Written by Paul Hodowanic
TPC Southwind will look slightly different for this year’s FedEx St. Jude Championship after several notable updates and improvements were made to the course over the last year.
In the 12 months since last year’s tournament, the club has fully rebuilt and resurfaced all 18 green complexes, which included recapturing additional square footage to allow for new, unique hole locations. Of note, there is a new hole location on the island par-3 11th as well as the par-5 third hole.
The renovation was the biggest overhaul of the green complexes since 1998, the last time they were rebuilt. It’s the first time the greens have been resurfaced since 2004. A strain of Zeon Zoysia grass was sodded around the greens, creating firmer green surrounds while allowing for better drainage.
Typical of courses just after a renovation, TPC Southwind is expected to play particularly firm for this year's tournament as the grass hasn't had time to set in and soften.
"The greens, it's amazing that they shut this place down in January, and they're able to have it looking the way it does right now. It's in amazing shape," Scottie Scheffler said Tuesday. "... Right now with how firm the greens are, you've got to get the ball in the fairway if you want to score."
In addition, the club resurfaced the tee boxes and updated fairway irrigation. The course was also lengthened by about 50 yards, much of which came on the par-4 fifth, which played 485 yards in 2024 but will play 529 yards in 2025.
The course closed nine holes in November and then the other nine holes in January to make the ongoing changes, though the full 18 holes have not reopened to member play in preparation for the TOUR’s arrival.
“We weren’t trying to fix a bad golf course, we were trying to make a good golf course better,” Nick Bisanz, director of agronomy for TPC Southwind, told Action News 5. “We just updated the surfaces, so I think you’ll see a big improvement in the quality of surfaces.”
That was the first thing Justin Thomas brought up when asked about the new-look TPC Southwind.
“It's in unbelievable shape," Thomas said. "The fairways are so perfect. The greens are brand new. They're firm, but they're some of the best surfaces that we'll ever putt on. I feel like the slope of the greens are definitely softer, and that part will be a little easier in terms of kind of around the greens and chipping once they settle and aren't quite as firm and fresh like this, but the rough is the longest I've ever seen it."
Hideki Matsuyama will aim to defend his title at FedEx St. Jude as the field jockeys for 50 available spots in next week’s BMW Championship. The top 50 players after this week will also earn exemptions into all 2026 Signature Events on the PGA TOUR.