Players with most at stake heading into final round of FedEx St. Jude Championship

Kirk, winner of the PGA TOUR Courage Award in November 2023, won the opening Signature Event of 2024, The Sentry. It was the most recent of his six PGA TOUR victories and qualified him for last year’s TOUR Championship. It was the first time in a decade, and just the second time in his career, that the 40-year-old had earned a spot at East Lake in his birthplace of Atlanta. A good round Sunday could lock up a return to Atlanta, as well.