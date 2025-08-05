FedExCup Playoffs scenarios: See how each player needs to finish at FedEx St. Jude to make BMW Championship
1 Min Read
Written by Staff
The FedExCup Playoffs have arrived, though the drama is just beginning. Only the top 50 in the FedExCup standings after this week's FedEx St. Jude Championship will advance to the BMW Championship and keep their postseason dreams alive. Reaching the BMW Championship also comes with massive benefits, mainly exemptions for all 2026 Signature Events.
The bubble around that top-50 threshold is as interesting as ever, with TOUR stalwarts Jordan Spieth, Wyndham Clark and Min Woo Lee currently projected as the last three players in, with other popular players like Rickie Fowler and Tony Finau on the outside.
The finish listed next to each player is the worst place they could finish on the leaderboard and have a chance to move into the top 50. It does not mean they will clinch a spot in next round of the FedExCup Playoffs, just that they will move ahead of where No. 50 currently is.
Minimum finish required to pass 50th
|Golfer
|FedExCup rank
|Min. finish required
|Wyndham Clark
|49th
|Solo 68th
|Min Woo Lee*
|50th
|--
|J.T. Poston
|51st
|Solo 67th
|Kurt Kitayama
|52nd
|Two-way T56
|Bud Cauley
|53rd
|Two-way T50
|Joe Highsmith
|54th
|Solo 49th
|Aaron Rai
|55th
|Solo 42nd
|Jhonattan Vegas
|56th
|Two-way T35
|Max Greyserman
|57th
|Two-way T32
|Stephan Jaeger
|58th
|Two-way T25
|Mackenzie Hughes
|59th
|Solo 22nd
|Tony Finau
|60th
|Two-way T20
|Chris Kirk
|61st
|Two-way T19
|Nico Echavarria
|62nd
|Two-way T18
|Patrick Rodgers
|63rd
|Two-way T17
|Rickie Fowler
|64th
|Two-way T17
|Davis Riley
|65th
|Two-way T15
|Kevin Yu
|66th
|Solo 15th
|Emiliano Grillo
|67th
|Solo 14th
|Erik van Rooyen
|68th
|Two-way T13
|Cam Davis
|69th
|Solo 13th
|Matti Schmid
|70th
|Two-way T12
*Assumes 50th position gets last place points. As No. 50 in the standings, Min Woo Lee gets last position points (solo 69th), with 21 players need a minimum finish ranging from solo 68th to a two-way T-12.