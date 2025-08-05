PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
FedExCup Playoffs scenarios: See how each player needs to finish at FedEx St. Jude to make BMW Championship

Jordan Spieth almost holes approach to set up birdie at Wyndham

    The FedExCup Playoffs have arrived, though the drama is just beginning. Only the top 50 in the FedExCup standings after this week's FedEx St. Jude Championship will advance to the BMW Championship and keep their postseason dreams alive. Reaching the BMW Championship also comes with massive benefits, mainly exemptions for all 2026 Signature Events.

    The bubble around that top-50 threshold is as interesting as ever, with TOUR stalwarts Jordan Spieth, Wyndham Clark and Min Woo Lee currently projected as the last three players in, with other popular players like Rickie Fowler and Tony Finau on the outside.

    The finish listed next to each player is the worst place they could finish on the leaderboard and have a chance to move into the top 50. It does not mean they will clinch a spot in next round of the FedExCup Playoffs, just that they will move ahead of where No. 50 currently is.

    Minimum finish required to pass 50th

    GolferFedExCup rankMin. finish required
    Wyndham Clark49thSolo 68th
    Min Woo Lee*50th--
    J.T. Poston51stSolo 67th
    Kurt Kitayama52ndTwo-way T56
    Bud Cauley53rdTwo-way T50
    Joe Highsmith54thSolo 49th
    Aaron Rai55thSolo 42nd
    Jhonattan Vegas56thTwo-way T35
    Max Greyserman57thTwo-way T32
    Stephan Jaeger58thTwo-way T25
    Mackenzie Hughes59thSolo 22nd
    Tony Finau60thTwo-way T20
    Chris Kirk61stTwo-way T19
    Nico Echavarria62ndTwo-way T18
    Patrick Rodgers63rdTwo-way T17
    Rickie Fowler64thTwo-way T17
    Davis Riley65thTwo-way T15
    Kevin Yu66thSolo 15th
    Emiliano Grillo67thSolo 14th
    Erik van Rooyen68thTwo-way T13
    Cam Davis69thSolo 13th
    Matti Schmid70thTwo-way T12

    *Assumes 50th position gets last place points. As No. 50 in the standings, Min Woo Lee gets last position points (solo 69th), with 21 players need a minimum finish ranging from solo 68th to a two-way T-12.

    Aug 4, 2025

    One-liners: Get to know all 70 players who made 2025 FedExCup Playoffs

    Aug 4, 2025

    Purse breakdown: What are the payouts for FedEx St. Jude Championship?

    Aug 4, 2025

    Jordan Spieth betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

