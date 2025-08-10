Justin Rose's relentless dedication pays off with win at FedEx St. Jude Championship, first FedExCup Playoffs leg

Rose won the first leg of the FedExCup Playoffs, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in a playoff over one of this season’s best players, U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun. And they finished one ahead of world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who was seeking his fifth win of the year, as well as Tommy Fleetwood, who started the day with a one-stroke lead but saw his pursuit of that first PGA TOUR win continue.