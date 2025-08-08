Round 2 of FedEx St. Jude Championship suspended for inclement weather
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Play has been suspended during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship due to weather in the Memphis, Tennessee, area.
The horn was blown at 3:31 p.m. local time after thunder was heard near TPC Southwind.
Friday's forecast called for a partly sunny morning with a passing light shower possible early, then cloudy skies for the majority of the day with a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and a possible brief heavy downpour. Temperatures were expected to reach a high of 93° F with a heat index peaking near 100° F and south to southeasterly winds increasing to 7-12 mph by mid-morning.
Tommy Fleetwood leads the tournament at 14-under par at the time of suspension.
See the full weekend forecast below:
- Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Rain probability of 10% with a low of 73° F and a high of 94° F. Winds S/SE 6-12 mph.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm after 1 p.m. local time. Rain probability of 20% with a low of 73° F and a high of 94° F. Winds S/SE 6-12 mph