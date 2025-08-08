PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
27M AGO

Round 2 of FedEx St. Jude Championship suspended for inclement weather

1 Min Read

Latest

Scottie Scheffler bounces back from bogey with birdie at FedEx St. Jude

Scottie Scheffler bounces back from bogey with birdie at FedEx St. Jude

    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    Play has been suspended during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship due to weather in the Memphis, Tennessee, area.

    The horn was blown at 3:31 p.m. local time after thunder was heard near TPC Southwind.

    Friday's forecast called for a partly sunny morning with a passing light shower possible early, then cloudy skies for the majority of the day with a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and a possible brief heavy downpour. Temperatures were expected to reach a high of 93° F with a heat index peaking near 100° F and south to southeasterly winds increasing to 7-12 mph by mid-morning.


    Tommy Fleetwood leads the tournament at 14-under par at the time of suspension.

    See the full weekend forecast below:

    • Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Rain probability of 10% with a low of 73° F and a high of 94° F. Winds S/SE 6-12 mph.
    • Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm after 1 p.m. local time. Rain probability of 20% with a low of 73° F and a high of 94° F. Winds S/SE 6-12 mph

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Aug 8, 2025

    Kuest leads after Round 1 at Pinnacle Bank Championship

    Daily Wrap Up
    Image for article.
    Aug 8, 2025

    Brennan takes first round lead after career-low 61 at BioSteel Championship

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Aug 7, 2025

    Morikawa, Scheffler among early contenders at FedEx St. Jude

    Daily Wrap Up
    R2
    Suspended

    FedEx St. Jude Championship

    1

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    F

    -13

    1

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    F

    T2

    Collin Morikawa
    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    -9

    T2

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    T2

    Akshay Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    -9

    T2

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    T2

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    16

    -9

    T2

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    16

    T5

    Kurt Kitayama
    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    -8

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T5

    Andrew Novak
    USA
    A. Novak
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    -8

    T5

    USA
    A. Novak
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW