1D AGO

3M Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3

1 Min Read

Latest

    The 3M Open returns to the "Land of 10,000 Lakes," with valuable FedExCup points up for grabs at the penultimate FedExCup Regular Season event. TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, plays host again. Jhonattan Vegas claimed victory in last year's 3M Open with a score of 17-under on the 7,431-yard, par-71 layout.

    Thorbjørn Olesen carded a second-round 66 to take a one-stroke lead at the midway point of the 3M Open. Jake Knapp finished at 13-under, one back of Olesen, while conditional member Pierceson Coody sits two back at 12-under.

    Past champion Tony Finau and FedExCup bubble boy Keith Mitchell are among those to miss the cut in Minnesota as the race to the FedExCup Playoffs heats up.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m., GOLF Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS, Paramount+

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams

    • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Friday: 1-7 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    SATURDAY

    Marquee groups

    • 11:15 a.m.: Max Homa, Taylor Dickson

    Featured groups

    • 9:30 a.m.: Adam Scott, Zac Blair
    • 10:30 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Harry Higgs

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 4 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 17 (par 3)

    R2
    Official

    3M Open

    1

    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F*

    2

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    F*

    T3

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    T3

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F*

    T5

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F

    T5

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F*

    T5

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F*

    T8

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F

    T8

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F*

    T8

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F*

    T8

    USA
    W. Mouw
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F*

    T8

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F*

    T8

    USA
    J. Dahmen
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F

    T8

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F*

    T8

    ARG
    E. Grillo
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F*
