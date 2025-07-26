PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3M Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4

All-time greatest shots from 3M Open

    The 3M Open returns to the "Land of 10,000 Lakes," with valuable FedExCup points up for grabs at the penultimate FedExCup Regular Season event. TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, plays host again. Jhonattan Vegas claimed victory in last year's 3M Open with a score of 17-under on the 7,431-yard, par-71 layout.

    Akshay Bhatia and Thorbjørn Olesen enter the final round on Sunday tied for the lead at 18-under as both look for their first victory this year. Kurt Kitayama fell just short of becoming the latest player to record a 59 on his scorecard on Saturday, but finished the day T3 at 17-under.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Sunday: 1-3 p.m., GOLF Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS, Paramount+

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Sunday: 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams

    • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    SUNDAY

    Marquee group

    • 10:25 a.m.: Max Homa, Austin Eckroat

    Featured groups

    • 8:55 a.m.: Tom Kim, Zac Blair
    • 10:35 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Harry Higgs

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 4 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 17 (par 3)

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    R3
    Official

    3M Open

    T1

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -18
    Thru
    F

    T1

    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -18
    Thru
    F

    T3

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    Thru
    F

    T3

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -17
    Thru
    F

    T3

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -17
    Thru
    F

    T3

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -17
    Thru
    F

    T7

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -16
    Thru
    F

    T7

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    Thru
    F

    T7

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -16
    Thru
    F

    T10

    SWE
    J. Svensson
    Tot
    -15
    Thru
    F

    T10

    USA
    W. Mouw
    Tot
    -15
    Thru
    F

    T12

    USA
    N. Goodwin
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F

    T12

    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F

    T12

    USA
    N. Lashley
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F

    T12

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F
