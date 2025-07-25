Jake Knapp proves — again — he’s built for scorable setups with 65 at 3M Open
2 Min Read
Jake Knapp sinks a 23-foot birdie putt on No. 2 at 3M Open
Written by Amanda Cashman
Few things in life feel truly inevitable: death, taxes, and Jake Knapp going low on scorable conditions.
The 31-year-old has made a career out of dismantling layouts that reward length and shot-making, and TPC Twin Cities proves no exception. He had his sights on qualifying for last week’s Open Championship, coming agonizingly close with a T22 finish at the Genesis Scottish Open to fall short to a surging Chris Gotterup, Nicolai Højgaard and Matti Schmid.
In hindsight, though, a free week might’ve been exactly what Knapp needed. The unexpected downtime offered Knapp plenty of time to exhale, return stateside and recalibrate before heading back to his wheelhouse: soft, scorable golf.
Knapp’s capacity to catch fire without warning has become one of his defining traits in his first two seasons on TOUR. He authored a 59 earlier this year at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, a reminder of just how lethal he can be when rhythm and conditions converge. And at TPC Twin Cities, with its generous fairways and gettable par 5s, he once again found a playground suited to his strengths.
Knapp opened with a 7-under 64 on Thursday, then followed it up with a confident yet equally aggressive 65 in Round 2, leaving him just one stroke shy of Thobjørn Olesen’s early lead.
Jake Knapp makes birdie on No. 8 at 3M Open
“There are a few holes where I can take advantage of my length, which is nice,” Knapp said after his round. “There are a few ‘option A, option B’ holes where you can hit driver or lay back kind of depending on the wind. I think it fits me well, and I'm hitting it well right now, so I think that fits even better.”
It’s emblematic of the comfort Knapp has discovered in his sophomore campaign on TOUR. A steady presence on leaderboards this season, he’s on track for a second consecutive FedExCup Playoffs appearance. At 55th in the standings, a strong week could vault him inside the coveted top 50, locking in a spot in next year’s Signature Events. But for Knapp, his focus remains singular.
“It’s in the back of your mind, but I’m not thinking about it when I’m playing,” he said on his FedExCup positioning. “You'd still like to try and win golf tournaments. We've got a few left to end the season, so that's really the only thing I'm thinking about when I'm out there.”
Few players on TOUR have demonstrated a greater aptitude for going absurdly low than Knapp. And when he steps onto a course like TPC Twin Cities – receptive, scorable, and tailored for aggressive play – he doesn’t just contend, he threatens to run away.
Weeks like this don’t just bolster his confidence; they remind the field why Knapp remains one of the most dangerous players on TOUR when the conditions tilt in his favor. When he’s on, he doesn’t just compete. He overwhelms.