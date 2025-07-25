Keith Mitchell puts FedExCup Playoffs hopes in jeopardy with missed cut at 3M Open

Mitchell began the week at No. 70 in the FedExCup standings, squarely on the bubble for gaining entry into the FedEx St. Jude Championship come the end of the PGA TOUR Regular Season. A promising 68 in the first round of the 3M Open put him in position to do just that, and he began Friday in a similar fashion until a brutal closing stretch derailed things for the 33-year-old veteran TOUR pro. A triple-bogey 7 on his third-to-last hole followed by a closing bogey dropped him back to even par on his day, leaving him 3-under for the tournament and just shy of the projected cutline for the weekend.