Adam Scott betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
Adam Scott of Australia plays a shot on the 12th hole during day one of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 17, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Adam Scott is set to compete in the 3M Open, taking place at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota from July 24-27, 2025. This marks Scott's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the 3M Open
- This is Scott's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Scott's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-79
|+9
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T17
|69-68-70-67
|-6
|47.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|72-72-62-70
|-4
|30.250
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T12
|70-70-67-79
|+6
|97.143
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|79-69-73-72
|+5
|26.714
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|69-71-69-73
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|68-70-70-68
|-4
|22.656
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T49
|68-70-69-73
|-4
|12.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T57
|74-70-73-70
|+3
|5.000
Scott's recent performances
- Scott has had three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 6-over.
- Scott has an average of 0.554 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Scott has averaged 0.950 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scott's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.322
|0.554
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|89
|0.070
|0.473
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|56
|0.120
|0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|102
|-0.016
|-0.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.496
|0.950
Scott's advanced stats and rankings
- Scott has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.322 (32nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.1 yards ranks 78th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scott sports a 0.070 mark that ranks 89th on TOUR. He ranks 129th with a 64.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Scott has delivered a -0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 102nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 112th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11, and he ranks 107th by breaking par 21.19% of the time.
- Scott has accumulated 439 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 85th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.