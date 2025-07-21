PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Adam Scott betting profile: 3M Open

Betting Profile

Adam Scott of Australia plays a shot on the 12th hole during day one of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 17, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Adam Scott is set to compete in the 3M Open, taking place at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota from July 24-27, 2025. This marks Scott's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Scott at the 3M Open.

    At the 3M Open

    • This is Scott's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Scott's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-79+9--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1769-68-70-67-647.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3072-72-62-70-430.250
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1270-70-67-79+697.143
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3179-69-73-72+526.714
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1969-71-69-73-252.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3468-70-70-68-422.656
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4968-70-69-73-412.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC77-72+5--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5774-70-73-70+35.000

    Scott's recent performances

    • Scott has had three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 6-over.
    • Scott has an average of 0.554 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Scott has averaged 0.950 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Scott's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee320.3220.554
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green890.0700.473
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green560.1200.064
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting102-0.016-0.141
    Average Strokes Gained: Total500.4960.950

    Scott's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scott has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.322 (32nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.1 yards ranks 78th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scott sports a 0.070 mark that ranks 89th on TOUR. He ranks 129th with a 64.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Scott has delivered a -0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 102nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 112th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11, and he ranks 107th by breaking par 21.19% of the time.
    • Scott has accumulated 439 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 85th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

