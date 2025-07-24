3M Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2
The 3M Open returns to the "Land of 10,000 Lakes," with valuable FedExCup points up for grabs at the penultimate FedExCup Regular Season event. TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, plays host again. Jhonattan Vegas claimed victory in last year's 3M Open with a score of 17-under on the 7,431-yard, par-71 layout.
Adam Svensson carded a course-record, 11-under 60 to take the first-round lead with the likes of Chris Gotterup, Rickie Fowler and Max Homa all within reach.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Friday: 4-7 p.m., GOLF Channel
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m., GOLF Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS, Paramount+
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Friday: 7:45 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Friday: 1-7 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
FRIDAY
Marquee groups
- 8:18 a.m.: Chris Gotterup, Wyndham Clark, Adam Scott
Featured groups
- 8:29 a.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Sam Burns, Haotong Li
- 8:40 a.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Jake Knapp, William Mouw
Featured holes
- Nos. 4 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 17 (par 3)
