2H AGO

3M Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2

1 Min Read

Latest

    The 3M Open returns to the "Land of 10,000 Lakes," with valuable FedExCup points up for grabs at the penultimate FedExCup Regular Season event. TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, plays host again. Jhonattan Vegas claimed victory in last year's 3M Open with a score of 17-under on the 7,431-yard, par-71 layout.

    Adam Svensson carded a course-record, 11-under 60 to take the first-round lead with the likes of Chris Gotterup, Rickie Fowler and Max Homa all within reach.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Friday: 4-7 p.m., GOLF Channel
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m., GOLF Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS, Paramount+

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Friday: 7:45 a.m.-7 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams

    • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Friday: 1-7 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    FRIDAY

    Marquee groups

    • 8:18 a.m.: Chris Gotterup, Wyndham Clark, Adam Scott

    Featured groups

    • 8:29 a.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Sam Burns, Haotong Li
    • 8:40 a.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Jake Knapp, William Mouw

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 4 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 17 (par 3)

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    R1
    Official

    3M Open

    1

    CAN
    A. Svensson
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F

    T2

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    T2

    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    T4

    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F*

    T4

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F*

    T4

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T7

    USA
    B. Valdes
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F*

    T7

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T7

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T7

    USA
    Z. Blair
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F*

    T11

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T11

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F*

    T11

    ARG
    E. Grillo
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T11

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T11

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F*
