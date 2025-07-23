Chris Gotterup is no longer a name you can ignore
3 Min Read
Written by Amanda Cashman
BLAINE, Minn. – A lot can change in a fortnight, just ask Chris Gotterup. When the 26-year-old crossed the pond for the Genesis Scottish Open just over two weeks ago, he was a promising young pro quietly navigating a solid but unspectacular sophomore season. When he flew back to the United States, he was something else entirely.
Now a two-time PGA TOUR winner, the New Jersey native stared down Rory McIlroy to claim the biggest victory of his career in Scotland, then nearly backed it up a week later with a solo third at The Open Championship, an event he wasn’t qualified for when he packed his suitcase for the trip. That two-week stretch rocketed him 55 spots up in the FedExCup standings, suddenly positioning himself for a debut appearance at the TOUR Championship and planting his name firmly in the conversation as golf’s next breakout star.
And the question now isn't who Gotterup is – rather, it's how far he can go, and just how high his ceiling might be.
For all its apparent suddenness, Gotterup’s rise is hardly a fluke. He was one of the most decorated college players of his era, winning the Haskins Award as the nation’s top golfer at Oklahoma. But there’s a difference between dominating the college circuit and delivering on back-to-back weeks against the best players in the world. Scotland wasn’t just a breakthrough, it was a statement.
Chris Gotterup’s news conference after winning Genesis Scottish Open
It’s way too early to pencil Gotterup into a Ryder Cup pairing. But it’s not too early to imagine the possibility. His name has already started surfacing in early conversations, particularly if he carries this form through the FedExCup Playoffs. With his raw power, composure under pressure, and a fearless edge tailor-made for match play, a continued hot streak could fast-track him into international team conversations that felt like distant dreams just a month ago.
For now, though, Gotterup’s focus is narrower. He returns stateside for the 3M Open, the penultimate event before the start of the FedExCup Playoffs. Not that he needs the points – Gotterup sits comfortably at 23rd in the standings. This week is about something else entirely.
“I’m trying to ride the hot hand, so that’s goal No. 1,” Gotterup said ahead of the 3M Open. “I'm definitely in a good spot, and I feel like I don't really have much to lose. Going over there ranked (78th) and coming back (23rd), I feel like I have a different set of circumstances in front of me.
“I’d like to get to East Lake and then see what happens from there. I feel like I'm playing with house money at the moment ... I'm excited for the rest of the season.”
And why shouldn’t he be? In just two weeks, Gotterup has forced his way into golf’s larger narrative. Golf is full of flashes and fleeting sparks, but what Gotterup has shown feels like something deeper. With nothing to lose and everything to gain, he’s free to chase an even bigger payoff than the one he’s already claimed. His ceiling might be far higher than he ever imagined, and Gotterup, along with the rest of the golf world, is eager to see just how far it can take him.