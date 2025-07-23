Chris Gotterup is no longer a name you can ignore

And why shouldn’t he be? In just two weeks, Gotterup has forced his way into golf’s larger narrative. Golf is full of flashes and fleeting sparks, but what Gotterup has shown feels like something deeper. With nothing to lose and everything to gain, he’s free to chase an even bigger payoff than the one he’s already claimed. His ceiling might be far higher than he ever imagined, and Gotterup, along with the rest of the golf world, is eager to see just how far it can take him.