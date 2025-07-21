PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Takumi Kanaya betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Takumi Kanaya of Japan plays his second shot on the 17th hole during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Takumi Kanaya is set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota for the 3M Open from July 24-27, 2025. This marks Kanaya's first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Kanaya at the 3M Open.

    At the 3M Open

    • This is Kanaya's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Kanaya's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4071-72-69-70-220.300
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC69-74+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4668-68-71-70-119.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-75+10--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC67-72-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-74+5--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4572-68-73-67-45.911
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT567-67-68-65-1784.375

    Kanaya's recent performances

    • Kanaya has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
    • Kanaya has an average of -0.172 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kanaya has averaged 0.049 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee910.076-0.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green161-0.483-0.246
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green270.2540.299
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting370.2610.168
    Average Strokes Gained: Total930.1070.049

    Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kanaya has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.076 (91st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.6 yards ranks 161st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sports a -0.483 mark that ranks 161st on TOUR. He ranks 120th with a 64.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kanaya has delivered a 0.261 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 106th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranks 167th by breaking par 19.06% of the time.
    • Kanaya ranks 30th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.49% and has accumulated 172 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 150th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

