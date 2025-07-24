Rickie Fowler finds momentum – and meaning – at 3M Open

Today, he exists somewhere in between. Amid a season that’s been neither insurgent nor irrelevant, Fowler lives in the murky middle ground of a player searching for equilibrium. He came into the 3M Open ranked 63rd in the FedExCup, a position that offers the faint comfort of security if he plays well but is a far cry from when he was gunning for the FedExCup trophy. He’s been floating in a liminal zone, a balancing act between who he once was and the player he's still trying to reconstruct.