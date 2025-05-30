How to watch: Live scores, tee times, TV times for the Memorial presented by Workday
The penultimate Signature Event of the 2025 FedExCup Season tees of Thursday from Jack Nicklaus' Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Nick Taylor and Ben Griffin hold the second-round lead at 7-under heading into the weekend at the Memorial. Akshay Bhatia sits at 5-under, two back, and defending champion Scottie Scheffler lurks at 4-under, three off the pace.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Saturday-Sunday: 12:30-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. (CBS)
- Special programming alerts:
- ESPN BET feed will air on ESPN+ Thursday-Sunday (see times below) to take a betting audience inside the action.
- "The Acceleration of Luke Clanton presented by Delta" airs Sunday, June 1, at 2 p.m. on CBS
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
|Main feed: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 10:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
|Marquee group: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
|Featured groups: 9:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 10:45 a.m.-12 p.m., 2 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
|Featured holes: 9:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|ESPN BET (Stream 4)
|noon-2 p.m.
|11 a.m.-1 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
Featured groups
SATURDAY
Marquee groups
- 10:25 a.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas (No. 1 tee)
Featured groups
- 10:05 a.m.: Cameron Young, Wyndham Clark (No. 1 tee)
- 11:58 a.m.: Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood (No. 1 tee)
Featured holes
- Nos. 4 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 15 (par 5), 16 (par 3)