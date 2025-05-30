PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

How to watch: Live scores, tee times, TV times for the Memorial presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Latest

All-time greatest shots from the Memorial

All-time greatest shots from the Memorial

    Written by Staff

    The penultimate Signature Event of the 2025 FedExCup Season tees of Thursday from Jack Nicklaus' Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Nick Taylor and Ben Griffin hold the second-round lead at 7-under heading into the weekend at the Memorial. Akshay Bhatia sits at 5-under, two back, and defending champion Scottie Scheffler lurks at 4-under, three off the pace.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 12:30-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. (CBS)
    • Special programming alerts:
      • ESPN BET feed will air on ESPN+ Thursday-Sunday (see times below) to take a betting audience inside the action.
      • "The Acceleration of Luke Clanton presented by Delta" airs Sunday, June 1, at 2 p.m. on CBS

    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    SaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m.Main feed: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee group: 10:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.Marquee group: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m.Featured groups: 9:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 10:45 a.m.-12 p.m., 2 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.Featured holes: 9:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
    ESPN BET (Stream 4)noon-2 p.m.11 a.m.-1 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Saturday: 2-7:30 p.m.
    • Sunday: 1-6:30 p.m.

    Featured groups

    SATURDAY

    Marquee groups

    • 10:25 a.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas (No. 1 tee)

    Featured groups

    • 10:05 a.m.: Cameron Young, Wyndham Clark (No. 1 tee)
    • 11:58 a.m.: Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood (No. 1 tee)

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 4 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 15 (par 5), 16 (par 3)
    R2
    Official

    the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    T1

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T1

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    3

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T5

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F

    T5

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F

    T5

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F

    T8

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    F

    T8

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    F

    T8

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    F

    T8

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    F

    T12

    NZL
    R. Fox
    Tot
    E
    Thru
    F

    T12

    CAN
    M. Hughes
    Tot
    E
    Thru
    F

    T12

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    E
    Thru
    F

    T12

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    E
    Thru
    F
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW