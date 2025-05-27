The Five: Most pressing questions about PGA TOUR’s top stars

But since returning from his first back surgery, Zalatoris has not been the same player. Zalatoris’ ball speed from the last two years is down significantly from his pre-injury speeds, as he adjusts to his new normal post-surgery. Without distance as a weapon, Zalatoris went from elite to average off the tee, putting the stress on other parts of his game. His approach play has remained among the top 30 on TOUR, but his putting has held him back from top finishes. In the last 18 months, Zalatoris has had three top-10 finishes, two of those coming in back-to-back starts in February/March 2024.