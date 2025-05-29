Ping, Callaway, TaylorMade unveil new products at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
3 Min Read
A closer look at the Callaway Opus SP60 wedges. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
Written by GolfWRX
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday is a unique venue that’s uniquely positioned within the PGA TOUR schedule to entice players to test new equipment.
For one, Muirfield Village Golf Club has a fantastic range, with a hitting area that wraps so far around the perimeter of the range area that players can hit shots in a variety of wind directions and at realistic green targets. Muirfield Village Golf Club also plays like a major championship venue.
Because the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday is a Signature Event positioned over halfway through the season, big-name players in the field have had time to completely work in the new clubs that they may have started the year with and fully identify the flaws in their gear setups.
This week in particular makes for a perfect storm of mid-year equipment launches and Tour releases by major manufacturers. Below, we highlight new products that GolfWRX.com spotted while on-site at the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Ping’s new i240 and iDi driving irons
Ping’s iconic i-Series irons seem to have a new entry on the way. Ping’s current i230 irons came out in 2023, and they have been a mainstay in the bags of many PGA TOUR players since. This week, however, new Ping i240 irons were circulating out at Muirfield Village where players began testing them for the first time.
While the irons have a familiar profile shape to them, compared to the i230 designs, the new i240 appears to have some modern back badging, including hits of carbon fiber with a splash of red paintfill. As GolfWRX.com equipment expert Brian Knudson pointed out, the irons also appear to have fewer grooves on the face compared to their predecessors.
What other technological and design advancements does Ping have hidden underneath the hood? That remains to be seen, because Ping isn’t yet commenting on the new designs.
On Monday, GolfWRX.com also spotted new Ping iDi driving irons that were being tested by players, including Ping staffer Corey Conners. It remains to be seen whether this design will be replacement for the popular iCrossover driving iron, or whether this is a new product entirely.
TaylorMade’s new milled grind 'Proto Proto Proto' wedges
Also on Monday, TaylorMade unveiled new wedge designs at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday this week, with a wide range of testers, including Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Ben Griffin, Nick Dunlap and Jacob Bridgeman.
Collin Morikawa's TaylorMade wedge. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
While we don’t have any information yet from TaylorMade, there’s one thing that’s clear: There are some new grinds available on this platform. This week, GolfWRX.com spotted new SC and SX grinds, to go along with SB and TW grinds.
It’s clear from the photos that the wedges are “Forged” and have “Milled Grinds,” but unfortunately, the rest of the details remain to be seen.
GolfWRX.com did, however, receive confirmation from both Griffin and Fleetwood that they are likely putting them into play this week.
Callaway Opus 'SP' wedges
A closer look at the Callaway Opus SP60 wedges. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
Back in July of 2024, Callaway launched its new Opus wedges, which are now the wedges of choice for some of the game’s biggest golfers and Callaway staffers. This week, though, it seems a new Opus wedge design is floating around, with an “SP” marked onto the toe section of the back cavity.
A closer look at the toe of the Callaway Opus SP60 wedge. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
What does the “SP” stand for? Well, your guess is as good as ours. We don’t yet know what the “SP” stands for, or what’s different about the wedges, but we do know that various Callaway staffers were testing out the new wedges, including Akshay Bhatia and Adam Hadwin.
Since Callaway isn’t yet speaking on the new wedges, once again, we’ll have to wait to hear more.