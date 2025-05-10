PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Truist Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4

1 Min Read

Latest

Rory McIlroy charges to victory at 2024 Truist

    Written by Staff

    The PGA TOUR heads to the City of Brotherly Love for the sixth Signature Event of the 2025 FedExCup Season. The Truist Championship moves to the temporary home of The Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon Course.

    Sepp Straka and Shane Lowry share the 54-hole lead at 14-under. They sit three ahead of Justin Thomas and Keith Mitchell. Defending champion Rory McIlroy sits at 8-under, six off the pace.

    How to follow (all times ET):

    Television:

    • Sunday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS

    Special programming alert:

    • New weekly show for 2025: “The Drop” presented by SERVPRO is a dynamic and fast-paced half hour that leans on the TOUR’s access and blends storytelling, competition and personality. Luke Clanton and Jordan Spieth are among the first guests as “The Drop” debuted May 5 on Golf Channel and re-airs throughout the week.

    Sneak peek at ‘The Drop,’ first weekly show originating from PGA TOUR Studios

    • ESPN BET feed returns to PGA TOUR LIVE to take a betting audience inside the action as defending champ Rory McIlroy headlines the field at the Truist Championship. Tune in:
      • Sunday: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    Sunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 8 a.m.-6 p.m
    Stream 2Marquee group: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    Marquee group

    • 8:20 a.m. – Ludvig Åberg, Taylor Pendrith

    Featured groups

    • 9:10 a.m. – Viktor Hovland, Nick Dunlap
    • 11:20 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, J.J. Spaun

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 14 (par 3), 16 (par 3)

    Must reads

    Sepp Straka, Shane Lowry handle blustery conditions at Truist Championship, head into final round tied at Philadelphia Cricket Club

    See five players with most at stake Sunday at Truist Championship

    Truist to boast PGA TOUR’s shortest hole in ShotLink history

    Justin Rose, Michael Kim withdraw from Truist Championship with illness

    Five things to know about The Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon Course, host of 2025 Truist Championship

    Purse breakdown: Truist Championship

    R3
    Official

    Truist Championship

    T1

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F

    T1

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F

    T3

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F

    T3

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F

    5

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F

    T6

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T6

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T6

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T6

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T11

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T11

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T11

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T11

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T11

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F
