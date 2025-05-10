Truist Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4
Rory McIlroy charges to victory at 2024 Truist
The PGA TOUR heads to the City of Brotherly Love for the sixth Signature Event of the 2025 FedExCup Season. The Truist Championship moves to the temporary home of The Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon Course.
Sepp Straka and Shane Lowry share the 54-hole lead at 14-under. They sit three ahead of Justin Thomas and Keith Mitchell. Defending champion Rory McIlroy sits at 8-under, six off the pace.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television:
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS
Special programming alert:
- Sunday: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 8 a.m.-6 p.m
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
Marquee group
- 8:20 a.m. – Ludvig Åberg, Taylor Pendrith
Featured groups
- 9:10 a.m. – Viktor Hovland, Nick Dunlap
- 11:20 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, J.J. Spaun
Featured holes
- Nos. 14 (par 3), 16 (par 3)