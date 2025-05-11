Hot putter launches Hideki Matsuyama into contention at Truist Championship
Written by Chuah Choo Chiang
Hideki Matsuyama will be counting on the right putting form to show up at the Truist Championship on Sunday.
The 33-year-old Japanese star brilliantly charged into contention after posting a Saturday-best, third-round 63 for solo fifth to lie four back of co-leaders Sepp Straka and Shane Lowry.
He credited his flatstick for his stellar run at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) – he ranked second in Strokes Gained: Putting where he gained 4.7 strokes against the field – and is hoping the putter remains hot as he chases a second win of the season.
“I had a lot of luck today, so it was a good round,” said Matsuyama, who triumphed at The Sentry in Hawaii in the first event of 2025 for his 11th PGA TOUR win, the most held by any Asian golfer in history.
“My putts went in. It would be best if I could add yesterday and today together and average it out, but I think it's a positive for me. Yesterday, my putting was so bad but I improved today. I was also confident in reading the lines.”
He converted putts inside of 11 feet on holes 1, 2 and 6 to turn in 32 before coming home in 31 for a total of nine birdies and two bogeys, outscoring playing partner Ludvig Åberg (75) by 12 strokes.. The day’s highlight wasn’t a long putt, but a deft chip-in birdie from 20 yards out on the 18th hole.
The world No. 7, who has earned five top-25s following his victory in January, has often been hit-and-miss with his putting and often travels to tournaments with four or five putters in his bag. On Friday, he ranked 71st of 72 players in the field in putting, and in the last five seasons on TOUR, he has ranked outside the top 100 in the scoring category.
“I can't have high expectations for tomorrow, but I think I'm in a good position right now," Matsuyama said.
Korea’s Sungjae Im used a 67 to move up to tied sixth on 8-under, six off the pace as he seeks a fourth top-10 of the season, and third successive top-10 in the tournament ahead of next week’s PGA Championship.