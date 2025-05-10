PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Justin Rose, Michael Kim withdraw from Truist Championship with illness

    Eleven-time PGA TOUR winner Justin Rose withdrew from the Truist Championship because of illness prior to the start of the third round.

    "After becoming progressively ill over the past few days, I have made the unfortunate decision to withdraw," Rose posted on X. "I am not in a state to complete (sic), and it’s best for me to focus on a quick recovery prior to next week."

    Rose, 44, has three top-10s this season, most recently a second-place finish to Rory McIlroy in a playoff at the Masters. His most recent win was at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Rose will now turn his attention to the PGA Championship, as the Englishman has finished runner-up at each of the last two majors played including The Open in July. He remains in search of a second major title as the focus shifts to Quail Hollow Club, which also hosted the PGA Championship the other year that Rose lost the Masters in a playoff (2017). He missed the cut at the PGA that year.

    Rose shot a 7-over 77 in rainy conditions in the second round at The Philadelphia Cricket Club, and at 7 over was in last place after 36 holes at the 72-man, no-cut event. He was scheduled to tee off at 8:10 a.m. ET alongside Michael Kim in the season's sixth Signature Event.

    Kim, who started Saturday's third round as a single, also withdrew, citing a back injury. He played 12 holes in 3-over par Saturday before withdrawing.

    "Back wasn’t great to start the week and aggravated it during the last two days," Kim wrote on X. "Will get treatment and look to get back as soon as possible.

    Kim, winner of the 2018 John Deere Classic, is in the midst of his steadiest PGA TOUR season. He entered the week ranked 18th in the FedExCup.

