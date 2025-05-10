See five players with most at stake Sunday at Truist Championship
4 Min Read
Justin Thomas sinks a 27-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Truist Championship
Written by Sean Martin
FLOURTOWN, Pa. – Sepp Straka and Shane Lowry share the lead through three rounds of the Truist Championship. The two were Ryder Cup teammates in 2023, and likely will be again this year. But first they will fight for their first victory in a Signature Event.
The Truist Championship is being playing at historic Philadelphia Cricket Club this week, and the field has faced drastically different weather all three days. Ideal scoring conditions after the first day were followed by rain Friday and wind Saturday.
Every contender wants to win, but with the Signature Events’ elevated FedExCup points, there is a lot on the line besides a trophy. Before play gets underway Sunday, here are five guys with a lot at stake Sunday.
Sepp Straka
He earned his third career win in his third start of 2025, and the strong play has continued. Straka has been one of the TOUR’s top players in 2025, and a win would move him into the top 10 in the world ranking for the first time. He would also jump to second in the FedExCup and join Rory McIlroy as the only players with multiple wins this year.
Sepp Straka sinks a 24-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Truist Championship
Few, if any, players have made a larger leap this year than Straka. He credits the success to a change in his putting grip that has allowed him to jump more than 40 spots in Strokes Gained: Putting. He’s also second in Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green, a strong combination.
Justin Thomas
Sure, Rory McIlroy just completed the career Grand Slam and Scottie Scheffler will arrive at the PGA Championship after a dominant victory in his hometown TOUR event, but don’t forget that the man who won the last PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, Justin Thomas, could arrive after back-to-back victories (and with two different caddies on his bag).
Justin Thomas sinks a 27-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Truist Championship
Thomas broke a three-year winless drought with his recent victory at the RBC Heritage. Joe Greiner was filling in on Thomas’ bag that week while Matt Minister nursed an injury. Now Minister is back and Thomas is back in contention. Thomas will enter the final round in third place, three behind the co-leaders.
He closed his round in style, hitting a 5-iron to 27 feet on 18 and making the birdie putt, but he will rue bogeys on both of the Philadelphia Cricket Club’s par-5s Saturday.
Rory McIlroy
He always knew this week would be a litmus test after a hectic post-Masters schedule that included a return home to Northern Ireland, his Zurich Classic of New Orleans defense and then a New York City media tour in the days leading into this tournament.
All things considered, he’s acquitted himself well. McIlroy is T6 entering the final round. One concerning sign did arise Saturday, though. McIlroy hit just three fairways on a course where many players say the landing areas are generous.
The driver is his main advantage, especially at Quail Hollow, where he has won four times. This year will always be remembered as the one when he completed the career Grand Slam, but McIlroy said himself that there is still a lot to play for.
He has the potential to turn this into the greatest year of his career. Never has he won so many PGA TOUR titles so quickly (he also has claimed the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and THE PLAYERS), and a major championship at Quail Hollow is a golden opportunity to make this year even more memorable. But he will need to get his driver straightened out first.
Keith Mitchell
He’s making the most of his sponsor exemption into the field. A high finish could dramatically change his season. If the season ended today, he wouldn’t even qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs. A good finish here would change that, and then some.
Mitchell, who’s T3 and three shots behind the co-leaders, started the week at 71st in the FedExCup. He’s poised to make a big leap.
Keith Mitchell makes birdie on No. 9 at Truist Championship
Mitchell held the lead after each of the Truist’s first two rounds, thanks in large part to a course-record 61 in the first round, but fell back with a 71 on Saturday after losing 3.5 strokes on the greens. Mitchell, 33, won his lone PGA TOUR title at the 2019 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. A victory Sunday also would get him into the year’s final two Signature Events, which would help him accumulate further FedExCup points.
Jacob Bridgeman
Bridgeman squeaked into the field this week. This year, Signature Events are required to have a minimum field of 72 players. That new rule allowed Bridgeman to qualify for the Truist Championship. At No. 33 in the FedExCup, Bridgeman was the third-to-last player in the field, which was filled with the highest available players in the standings.
Bridgeman, 25, is a second-year PGA TOUR player who finished 113th in last year’s FedExCup standings. He’s dramatically improved this year, posting top-three finishes at the Cognizant and Valspar Championship. He’s T11 at the Truist, and a strong Sunday could not only qualify him for upcoming Signature Events, but also help him to a deep run in the FedExCup Playoffs.