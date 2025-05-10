Sepp Straka, Shane Lowry handle blustery conditions at Truist Championship, head into final round tied at Philadelphia Cricket Club

Lowry moved into a tie with playing partner Mitchell with a birdie at the first, and the duo traded the lead through the front nine, making the turn at 13 under, deadlocked with Straka, who was a hole ahead. The Irishman took the lead with a birdie putt of 17 feet at the 459-yard, par-4 10th, but was forced to settle for a tie after Straka’s strong finish.