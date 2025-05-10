Truist to boast PGA TOUR’s shortest hole in ShotLink history
Akshay Bhatia sinks a 30-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at Truist Championship
Written by Staff
FLOURTOWN, Penn. – The par-3 14th hole will measure just 95 yards for the final round of the Truist Championship.
This will make it the shortest hole on the PGA TOUR in the ShotLink era, excluding major championships (the par-3 15th hole at Los Angeles Country Club played 81 yards in the third round of the 2023 U.S. Open).
The 95 yards is to honor the opening of The Philadelphia Cricket Club’s original nine-hole St. Martins Course, which was built in 1895 by famed architect Willie Tucker. Expanded to an 18-hole course in 1897, the course hosted the U.S. Open in 1907 and 1910.
Philadelphia Cricket Club’s 14th, which features a small, perched green surrounded by bunkers, has a scorecard yardage of 122 yards. It has played to a 2.77 scoring average this week.
“I think 14 is an awesome hole, the short par-3,” Justin Thomas said earlier this week. “It seems like all par-3s that are short like that are great. So I think holes like that are fun.”
He should be pleased when he arrives at No. 14 in the final round.