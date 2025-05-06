1H AGO
ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 1
1 Min Read
The Q 2025 official trailer
Written by Staff
The PGA TOUR returns for the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, contested at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Chris Gotterup returns as defending champion, alongside other TOUR winners including Tom Kim, Joel Dahmen, and recently named U.S. Presidents Cup team captain Brandt Snedeker.
Here’s how to follow the second edition of the event, played alongside the Truist Championship.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television
- Thursday-Friday: 10 a.m.-noon (Golf Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Special programming alert:
- New weekly show for 2025: “The Drop” presented by SERVPRO is a dynamic and fast-paced half hour that leans on the TOUR’s access and blends storytelling, competition and personality. Luke Clanton and Jordan Spieth are among the first guests as “The Drop” debuted May 5 on Golf Channel and re-airs throughout the week.
- Tuesday, 8 p.m. Golf Channel: “Korn Ferry Presents: All-Access Club Car Championship” is an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look into a week on the Korn Ferry Tour. The show gives an all-access look for rising stars Johnny Keefer and Alistair Docherty during the Club Car Championship in Savannah, Georgia.
- Wednesday, 12:30-2 p.m.: Tune in for "On the Range presented by ReliaQuest" tournament preview show at the Truist Championship, featuring players as they prepare for the upcoming tournament at The Philadelphia Cricket Club with interviews, insights and analytics, and a course preview.
- Wednesday, 4-7 p.m.: Tune in to the second of three events in the Creator Classic Series, streamed on the PGA TOUR’s YouTube channel.
- Thursday-Friday, noon-2 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.: The ESPN BET feed returns to PGA TOUR LIVE to take a betting audience inside the action as defending champ Rory McIlroy headlines the field at the Truist Championship.