ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 1

New weekly show for 2025: “The Drop” presented by SERVPRO is a dynamic and fast-paced half hour that leans on the TOUR’s access and blends storytelling, competition and personality. Luke Clanton and Jordan Spieth are among the first guests as “The Drop” debuted May 5 on Golf Channel and re-airs throughout the week.

Tuesday, 8 p.m. Golf Channel: “Korn Ferry Presents: All-Access Club Car Championship” is an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look into a week on the Korn Ferry Tour. The show gives an all-access look for rising stars Johnny Keefer and Alistair Docherty during the Club Car Championship in Savannah, Georgia.

Wednesday, 12:30-2 p.m.: Tune in for "On the Range presented by ReliaQuest" tournament preview show at the Truist Championship, featuring players as they prepare for the upcoming tournament at The Philadelphia Cricket Club with interviews, insights and analytics, and a course preview.

Wednesday, 4-7 p.m.: Tune in to the second of three events in the Creator Classic Series, streamed on the PGA TOUR’s YouTube channel .