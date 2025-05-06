Power Rankings: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Adam Schenk ... Striking while his irons are hot after a T5 at TPC Craig Ranch. It ended a 0-for-6 skid, but he’s 91st in the FedExCup, thanks also to a strong start to the season. That was just after his second child was born, so there was reason to believe that the "Nappy Factor" was kicking in like it did in his career-best season (so far) of 2022-23.

Antoine Rozner ... The Frenchman is 144th in the FedExCup in his rookie season and he’s making his debut at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club, but there’s something to be said of the fact that he’s cashed in nine consecutive starts. He’s also fresh off a career-best T13 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where a third-round 63 was a career low. He ranked third in Total Driving and led the field in Greens in Regulation, so his ball-striking stands alone among the debutants.

Alistair Docherty ... Seeking to replicate last year’s T2 after gaining entry via a sponsor exemption. It’s how he’s back in the field this week. The 31-year-old is in his third season on the Korn Ferry Tour and sits 24th on the points list with two top 10s among five top 25s. A year ago, he profiled best on approach, but he’s balanced the attack in 2025. Still, he could use the kind of putting that paced the field in total distance of tries converted. He connected 13 times from outside 10 feet but also ranked third inside that range with only three misses in 62 swings.