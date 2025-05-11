'Proud' Harry Higgs narrowly misses out on first PGA TOUR title at ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
Harry Higgs makes birdie on No. 10 at ONEflight Myrtle
Written by Kevin Prise
Harry Higgs radiated intensity on Sunday afternoon at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, and for good reason. He had a golden opportunity to win his first PGA TOUR title – and the 12th-year pro knows these chances can be fleeting.
Higgs didn’t win. He fell short in a three-man playoff at Dunes Golf and Beach Club, as Ryan Fox chipped in for birdie from behind the 18th green and Higgs couldn’t convert a mid-range birdie try (same for co-runner-up Mackenzie Hughes).
Higgs, 33, shared the lead in Myrtle Beach after the second round. He was one back after the third round. He shared the lead after the final round. He was so, so close, and he knew it. With a win, he would have locked up exempt PGA TOUR status through 2027 (and although he jumped from No. 163 to No. 112 on the FedExCup with his runner-up, he still has plenty of work ahead to keep his card). He knew that, too.
In a way, Higgs falling victim to a playoff chip-in was cruel irony. Last year, he won back-to-back Korn Ferry Tour events in playoffs. He holed out from roughly 60 yards to force a playoff at the AdventHealth Championship in his native Kansas City (going on to win), Missouri, then drained a roughly 45-foot eagle to win the Visit Knoxville Open in a playoff. This time, he was left to watch Fox celebrate his first TOUR title in that same dramatic fashion.
Harry Higgs makes birdie on No. 15 at ONEflight Myrtle
Yet despite the reasons to wallow, Higgs chose to take the positives from the week, using words like “celebrating” as he met the media afterward. Higgs is gregarious outside the ropes but has been prone to negative self-talk during competition, an intriguing duality. His tenor Sunday evening suggests that he intends to turn a corner in this regard.
“I still got angry, and for the most part, I used that anger for good,” Higgs said afterward. “I channeled it into getting ready to hit the next shot.
“I'm proud and bummed out,” Higgs added. “It felt like this one was mine. Hopefully, I get another chance, and I think that I will. I think that I'm on the right path, as long as I continue it.
“I've had issues getting slightly complacent when I have some success, so I would like to prove to myself that I've learned from that and continue to get in the mix. This was so much fun. That's, again, the reason why you do the 4 a.m. wake-ups, flying all around, doing all the things that we have to do just to have the chance that I just had. I really enjoyed it. I'm really looking forward to the next time that I have this chance.”
Higgs earned this chance via the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour, finishing eighth on the season-long standings to regain strong PGA TOUR status (after playing 2024 on TOUR conditional status at No. 144 on the 2023 FedExCup Fall standings). It was a fulfilling year in many ways: He also got married and went to Europe for an adventurous honeymoon. He felt his best golf was yet to come, and as evidenced by having his best chance yet to win on TOUR, he might be on to something.
“I've got nothing to hang my head on here,” Higgs said. “I proved a lot to myself really today and the last couple of days, especially playing in the rain. Really looking forward to what's to come next.”