PGA TOUR launches ‘The Drop' presented by SERVPRO, first weekly show originating from PGA TOUR Studios
3 Min Read
Sneak peek at ‘The Drop,’ first weekly show originating from PGA TOUR Studios
Luke Clanton, Jordan Spieth among first guests for Monday's program debuting on GOLF Channel at 8 p.m. ET, PGA TOUR YouTube and FAST Channels
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA TOUR is launching the first weekly show originating from PGA TOUR Studios, its new state-of-the-art production studio that officially opened Jan. 1. “The Drop" presented by SERVPRO premieres Monday on GOLF Channel at 8 p.m. ET and across PGA TOUR YouTube and FAST Channels, with activations across the TOUR’s social channels.
“The Drop” is a dynamic and fast-paced half hour that leans on the TOUR’s access and blends storytelling, competition and personality. Each week, the show dives into the intensity of tournament play, previewing what’s ahead and recapping the biggest storylines in golf. More than just highlights, “The Drop” gives fans a unique look at PGA TOUR players, revealing who they are both on and off the course.
Soon-to-be PGA TOUR member Luke Clanton helps kick off Monday’s inaugural show while he visits PGA TOUR Headquarters in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, and 13-time PGA TOUR winner Jordan Spieth joins as he prepares for this week's Truist Championship. Clanton earned his 20th point in PGA TOUR University Accelerated at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches to earn PGA TOUR membership following the conclusion of the collegiate season in May. He will make his first start as a PGA TOUR professional at the RBC Canadian Open.
“We’re excited to feature Jordan and Luke in our inaugural episode of ‘The Drop,’” said Michael Riceman, senior vice president, content and production. “With the investment in PGA TOUR Studios, we are better equipped than ever to bring our sport closer to our ever-growing fan base. This new studio format allows the team to bring a fresh, dynamic approach to our latest original series.”
“The Drop” aims for a laidback, casual style, with two talents in studio leading the conversation. Lauren Withrow and Matt Every are anchoring the show for Monday’s launch, with Will Lowery, Alexandra O’Laughlin, Celia Palermo and Mel Reid on tap to host throughout the season.
Another staple of “The Drop” is “The Early Card”segment, with Will Gray representing Golfbet today to talk through prop bets, dark horses and winner picks.
“The Drop” is led by Chrissy Velez, PGA TOUR director of studio production and development; Jason McCallum, senior producer, studio content; and Andrew Monson, producer, studio content. Future studio programs under development include a Friday evening show to pay off the drama and consequences of the 36-hole cut each week and a Sunday morning pre-game show to set up the final-round action from the PGA TOUR.
SERVPRO has been the official cleanup and restoration company of the PGA TOUR since 2014. The organizations announced a multi-year extension to their partnership earlier this year, allowing SERVPRO continue growing its support of first responders and military personnel at select events across the PGA TOUR season.
The 165,000-square-foot PGA TOUR Studios is home to all PGA TOUR media operations, including live production of PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, more than 4,000 hours of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, the World Feed, as well as the TOUR’s expansive roster of more than 50 original, social and digital media platforms. PGA TOUR Studios also houses the largest library of golf content in the world, featuring more than 170,000 videos totaling 223,000 hours of content, with the earliest being a film transfer from 1920.