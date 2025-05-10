PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Carson Young shoots 64 in rain to take lead in home-state ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Daily Wrap Up

Highlights | Round 3 | ONEflight Myrtle Beach

Highlights | Round 3 | ONEflight Myrtle Beach

    Written by Associated Press

    MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Carson Young holed a 30-yard flop shot for eagle on the par-5 15th and shot a 7-under 64 in rainy conditions Saturday to take the third-round lead in his home-state ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Young, the 30-year-old former Clemson player from Anderson, South Carolina, had a 13-under 200 total at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club.

    “It’s been cool to have family out here and a bunch of support with friends,” Young said. “I hear a bunch of `Go Tigers!' out there ... It’s cool to be here in my home state playing golf. It kind of just feels like old times."

    Harry Higgs was a stroke back after a 68.


    Harry Higgs sinks a 35-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at ONEflight Myrtle

    Harry Higgs sinks a 35-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at ONEflight Myrtle


    “Thrilled to shoot under par.” Higgs said. “I’m not great in the rain.”

    The winner of the PGA TOUR event — held as an Additional Event alongside a Signature Event at the Truist Championship this week — gets a spot in the PGA Championship if not already eligible.

    Winless on the PGA TOUR, Young also birdied the par-5 13th and par-4 16th — playing a four-hole stretch in 4 under.

    “Honestly, it was a lot of fun out there, even with the rain, just because I was making putts and making some chip shots,” Young said. “Just played really solid golf. Nothing too flashy out there. But it was just really good golf.”

    Mackenzie Hughes had a 70 to drop two shots behind. The Canadian shot a 63 to take the first-round lead and had a 69 on Friday to maintain a share of the top spot.

    Victor Perez had a 66 to join Ryan Fox (68), Davis Shore (70), Norman Xiong (69) and Danny Walker (70) at 10 under.

    R3
    Official

    Truist Championship

    T1

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F

    T1

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F

    T3

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F

    T3

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F

    5

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F

    T6

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T6

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T6

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T6

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T11

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T11

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T11

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T11

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T11

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW