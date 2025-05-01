THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2
Taylor Pendrith wins THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2024
The PGA TOUR returns to the Lone Star State for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, held at TPC Craig Ranch. THE CJ CUP is the final event for players to qualify for the Truist Championship, the next Signature Event on the calendar, via the Aon Swing 5 and Aon Next 10.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who returns to the tournament where he made his TOUR debut in 2014, came out blazing with a 61 to hold the solo lead at 10-under after Round 1. Rico Hoey and Jhonattan Vegas both sit T2 at 8-under.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 4-7 p.m., Golf Channel
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|--
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 7:45 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Main feed: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Main feed: 8 a.m.-6 p.m
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 8:15 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Marquee group: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Marquee group: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.
- Friday: 1-7 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groupings
FRIDAY
Marquee group
- 8:23 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Si Woo Kim, Jordan Spieth
Featured groups
- 8:34 a.m.: Sungjae Im, Tom Kim, Taylor Pendrith
- 8:45 a.m: Brian Campbell, Sam Burns, Jake Knapp