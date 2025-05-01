PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2

1 Min Read

Latest

Taylor Pendrith wins THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2024

Taylor Pendrith wins THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2024

    Written by Staff

    The PGA TOUR returns to the Lone Star State for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, held at TPC Craig Ranch. THE CJ CUP is the final event for players to qualify for the Truist Championship, the next Signature Event on the calendar, via the Aon Swing 5 and Aon Next 10.

    World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who returns to the tournament where he made his TOUR debut in 2014, came out blazing with a 61 to hold the solo lead at 10-under after Round 1. Rico Hoey and Jhonattan Vegas both sit T2 at 8-under.

    How to follow (all times ET):

    Television:

    • Thursday-Friday: 4-7 p.m., Golf Channel
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS
    • Tune in to "Korn Ferry Presents: All-Access Club Car Championship" on Saturday, May 3 at 2:30 p.m. on CBS.
      • Get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at a week on the Korn Ferry Tour in Savannah, Georgia. The show gives an all-access look for rising stars Johnny Keefer and Alistair Docherty during the Club Car Championship.

    Preview ‘Korn Ferry Presents: All-Access Club Car Championship’

    Preview ‘Korn Ferry Presents: All-Access Club Car Championship’


    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    --FridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 7:45 a.m.-7 p.m.Main feed: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.Main feed: 8 a.m.-6 p.m
    Stream 2Marquee group: 8:15 a.m.-7 p.m.Marquee group: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.Marquee group: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.Featured holes: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured holes: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Friday: 1-7 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groupings

    FRIDAY

    Marquee group

    • 8:23 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Si Woo Kim, Jordan Spieth

    Featured groups

    • 8:34 a.m.: Sungjae Im, Tom Kim, Taylor Pendrith
    • 8:45 a.m: Brian Campbell, Sam Burns, Jake Knapp

    Must reads

    Scottie Scheffler scorches TPC Craig Ranch for solo lead at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    The Five: Big-name FedExCup bubble boys midway through PGA TOUR season

    Despite 'wild journey,' Noah Goodwin wouldn't change anything about his path to PGA TOUR

    Purse breakdown: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Blades Brown, 17, withdraws from THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson to stay on Korn Ferry Tour

    R1
    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F

    T2

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F*

    T2

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F*

    T4

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F*

    T4

    USA
    C. Champ
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F*

    T4

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F*

    T4

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T4

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T4

    USA
    P. Kizzire
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F*

    T4

    USA
    W. Gordon
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F*

    T11

    PUR
    R. Campos
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T11

    CAN
    M. Hughes
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F*

    T11

    AUS
    K. Vilips
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F*

    T11

    USA
    T. Mullinax
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T11

    DEN
    R. Højgaard
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F*
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW